- By KEN SWEET - AP Business Writer
-
JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West are ending their business relationship, as the hip-hop star remains embroiled in controversy over his recent antisemitic comments. The decision became public Wednesday after conservative activist Candice Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper now known as Ye, tweeted a letter from JPMorgan severing ties. While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, a bank spokesperson says the letter was sent to Ye on Sept. 20 after he publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. Social media giants Twitter and Instagram have blocked Ye's accounts from posting due to antisemitic comments.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Writer-director Jeff Barnaby, who established himself as one of the leading lights of modern Indigenous cinema with the films “Rhymes for Young Ghouls” and “Blood Quantum,” has died at age 46.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Lil Baby is normally a man of few words outside of his music, but the Grammy winner has opened up in an interview with The Associated Press. In a wide-ranging discussion, Lil Baby talks about decriminalizing rap lyrics, his friends Young Thug and Gunna who are currently locked up in a RICO criminal case and his third studio album “It’s Only Me,” which releases Friday. He spoke to AP at his $20-million home in the neighborhood of Bel-Air, one the most exclusive communities in the U.S. He's come a long way from being a high school dropout and locked up in prison several years ago. Now, he says he's all about building a legacy for him and his children.
- By RONALD BLUM - AP Sports Writer
-
Fox plans to avoid coverage of Qatar’s controversial treatment of migrant workers during World Cup broadcasts, much as it didn’t address criticism of Russia’s government during the 2018 tournament. David Neal, executive producer of Fox’s World Cup coverage, says “our stance is if it affects what happens on the field of play, we will cover it and cover it fully.” He adds: “If it is ancillary to the story of the tournament, there are plenty of other entities and outlets out there that are going to cover that.”
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bad Bunny has hopped his way to the top.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
First off, let's not get caught up in semantics: "Halloween Ends" doesn't mark the end of the "Halloween" movies any more than your favorite artist's "farewell tour" means they're never going to hit the road again. Horror movie icons never die, it's way too hard to create lasting ones, and M…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Surgery has given Oprah a leg up.
Nina Metz: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ is a sanitized fantasy while the real division in New York is being investigated
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Last summer, federal prosecutors announced an investigation into the New York Police Department’s special victims division and its handling of sex abuse cases. The allegations include a decadelong history of “failing to conduct basic investigative steps and instead shaming and abus…
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
-
Netflix will unveil next month the first version of its video streaming service with ads. The move will give cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most Netflix shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3. It comes as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S. That’s a 55% markdown from Netflix’s most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which doesn’t include ads. The ad option will also be available in 11 other countries. Subscribers choosing the cheaper plan won't be able to download shows while offline.
- AP
-
A heartfelt letter written by author John Steinbeck offering paternal advice to his teenage son who was experiencing love for the first time has sold at auction for more than $32,000. Boston-based auction house RR Auction said Thursday that the two-page, handwritten letter, dated Nov. 10, 1958, went for $32,426 to a collector who wishes to remain anonymous. The letter is remarkable because Steinbeck doesn’t simply brush off his then 14-year-old son Thomas’ feelings as childish puppy love. Steinbeck, who won a Pulitzer Prize for “The Grapes of Wrath” in 1940 and the Nobel Prize in 1962 for a body of acclaimed work, died in 1968.
- Por JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - Associated Press
-
Whoopi Goldberg dice que le llevó más de dos décadas a Hollywood considerar que la historia de Emmett Till valía la pena para la gran pantalla. Pero las cosas cambiaron tras la muerte de George Floyd en 2020. Ahora Goldberg verá el estreno este fin de semana del filme sobre la madre del adolescente afroestadounidense secuestrado y linchado, dirigido por Chinonye Chukwu, del cual es productora y actriz Goldberg.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Previously, in the “Halloween” franchise: the residents of Haddonfield, fed up with four decades of fear inflicted by their local mask-wearing serial killer, Michael Myers, descended into a pitchfork wielding mob, chanting “Evil Dies Tonight.” Unfortunately, it was a forgone conclusion that …
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Commercials are coming soon to Netflix.
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — The great Paul Simon once wrote a song titled “Old Friends,” which contains the line: “How terribly strange to be 70.” Well, today is Simon’s birthday, and he is now 81. (That’s one year older than Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose birthday is also today.)
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kevin Hart mourned the death of his father this week in a series of Instagram posts dedicated to “one of the realest & rawest to ever do it.”
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 10/08/2022
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
- By BETH HARRIS - Associated Press
-
Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade. The former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Giffords will be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later that day. Because Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday next year, the parade and game will be held on Monday in keeping with the Tournament of Roses’ tradition of never having the events on a Sunday. Giffords was introduced on the lawn of Tournament House in Pasadena. The parade's theme for 2023 is “Turning the Corner,” which represents the world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Solomon Gustavo - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — South Side director and cinematographer Billy Jackson says his documentary, "The August Wilson Center — Building on a Legacy," is about much more than the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright from Pittsburgh.
NYC’s largest LGBTQ film festival is back with over 130 screenings celebrating queer, trans and nonbinary filmmaking
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — One of the world’s most respected LGBTQ film festivals is about to begin.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
Ted Koppel will anchor a special edition of “CBS Sunday Morning” this weekend probing the nation's divisions. The 82-year-old Koppel has been an occasional contributor to the CBS program for about five years, but this is the first time he will fill in to give Jane Pauley a weekend off, because he wanted to dig into the topic. The show looks at how the Internet, talk radio and wealth disparities have divided Americans. But Koppel says he also wants to leave viewers with the long view. He's no Pollyanna, but he notes that Americans have gone through similar stages in the past.