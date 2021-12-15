0
Will the leading Oscar films pick up SAG nods? Here's the likely outcome

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — There are fewer than 12 days 'til Christmas, and best picture Oscar contenders have been screening nonstop around town, just as voters prepare to hunker down with a warm mug of Irish coffee ("Slainte!") and a slice of (licorice) pizza to check out all the titles available on th…

AP

Reviews: Poetry

  • Elizabeth Hoover - Star Tribune (TNS)

Four collections of poetry face hard and beautiful truths.

AP

Holiday books: Young adult

  • Trisha Collopy - Star Tribune (TNS)

'A Snake Falls to Earth' by Darcie Little Badger. (Levine Querido, $18.99.)

Penelope Cruz honored by MoMA for her career in cinema
Penelope Cruz honored by MoMA for her career in cinema

  • By CLAUDIA TORRENS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — During a tribute to her career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), Penelope Cruz recalled the Betamax videotape store that opened in her neighborhood, in a suburb of Madrid, when she was a child and that made her discover cinema.

Review: A Spidey sense overdose in 'No Way Home'
Review: A Spidey sense overdose in 'No Way Home'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Spider-Man movies have come in such flurries over the last two decades that you could almost tell time by them. Who needs the long centuries of the Triassic, Jurassic and the Cretaceous, when, in the span of just one generation you can have the Tobey epoch, the Garfield era and the Tomozoic?