0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show
Ap
AP

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO - Associated Press

U.S. Capitol Police say officers detained seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The USCP statement says the case remains “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges.”

Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over
Ap
AP

Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

After two days of deliberations, jurors in a civil trial deciding on sexual abuse allegations against Bill Cosby will have to start from scratch on Monday. By the end of Friday, jurors had decided on nearly all questions put before them, including whether Cosby had sexually assaulted plaintiff Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16. Los Angeles County Judge Craig Karlan, who had promised one juror she could depart after Friday, wanted to accept the partial verdict, but courthouse closure rules left him no choice but to close down. Jurors will begin again with an alternate.

New this week: Luke Combs, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson
Ap
AP

New this week: Luke Combs, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Soccer Mommy and Luke Combs, the the action comedy “The Man From Toronto” starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, and the 10-episode, coming-of-age comedy “Gordita Chronicles.” Fans of Jon Stewart can see him receive the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a special airing Tuesday on PBS that features Dave Chappelle, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver. And the top nominees for the BET Awards 2022 on Sunday include Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake. Taraji P. Henson will host the ceremony with Sean “Diddy” Combs to receive a lifetime achievement award.

Ap
AP

Review: ‘Phantom of the Open’ mostly aces tale of optimistic golfing underdog

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

The British film “The Phantom of the Open,” directed by actor Craig Roberts, is not only “twee.” It’s twee with a tee. The phantom in question is real-life Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance, sporting flaring eyebrows), a crane driver from Barrow-in-Furness, who marries a single mother named Je…

French film titan Trintignant, of 'A Man and a Woman,' dies
Ap
AP

French film titan Trintignant, of 'A Man and a Woman,' dies

  • AP

French film actor and amateur race car driver Jean-Louis Trintignant has died at age 91. Trintignant earned acclaim for his starring role in the Oscar-winning “A Man and a Woman” a half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years. He died in his home in southwest France, according to Bertrand Cortellini, who operated a vineyard with Trintignant. French news reports said Trintignant had prostate cancer. During a career that started when he was 19, Trintignant appeared in some 160 films. including starring with Brigitte Bardot in “And God ... Created Woman” in 1956.

Ap
AP

Family of musicians celebrates reunion with stolen 1760 violin

  • Dia Gill - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — After a monthlong disappearance, police have returned a stolen violin made in 1760 to a South Loop family of musicians whose home was burglarized and robbed of the 262-year-old violin, as well as two other valuable instruments in May.

McCartney marks 80th birthday with Springsteen, 60,000 pals
Ap
AP

McCartney marks 80th birthday with Springsteen, 60,000 pals

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer

How better to celebrate an 80th birthday than by singing about “Glory Days” onstage with Bruce Springsteen, and being serenaded by some 60,000 well-wishers? That was Paul McCartney's idea of a good time. Yes, the cute Beatle’ turns 80 this weekend, and he'll likely be resting after wrapping up a short American tour Thursday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A Jersey rock royal, Jon Bon Jovi, stopped by to deliver a fistful of balloons and lead the audience in a verse of “Happy Birthday.'' McCartney offered 28 songs in a nearly three-hour nonstop set.

Ap
AP

New CNN boss seeks to create a less divisive news network

  • Gerry Smith - Bloomberg News (TNS)

Throughout much of his career in TV, Chris Licht has obsessed over ratings, often scrutinizing viewership data on a minute-by-minute basis to diagnose when viewers lost interest. Once, he skipped a close friend’s wedding because it was scheduled during “Sweeps Week,” the period when audience…