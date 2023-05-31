“The Ride,” a new eight-episode Prime Video series, documents the peaks and valleys of the fearless competitors of the Professional Bull Riders league, as well as those closest to them. Cameras followed an ensemble cast of PBR’s best and most engaging riders, along with coaches and executives, during the sport's 30th anniversary last year and the debut of its new Team Series competition, expanding from its previous individual-focused competition. PBR has never allowed as much inside access. With sports documentaries becoming more popular and fans craving content outside of competition, there’s optimism that “The Ride” can expose an even wider audience to the sport of professional bull riding. The docuseries is now airing.