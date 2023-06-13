0
'The Flash': How to release a movie when the star is radioactive

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In some other part of the multiverse, Ezra Miller may at this very moment be zipping around the globe to promote "The Flash," talking up the upcoming superhero movie in press junkets, signing autographs at fan events and cracking jokes on late-night talk shows.

Movie review: Ezra Miller speeds back to the future in 'The Flash,' fueled by calories and cameos

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

The long-awaited standalone “Flash” movie has arrived. Especially in the early going it has some humor and heart, plus a compelling performance from its embattled star, Ezra Miller, who deftly inhabits two versions of their character. But the final act of this nearly two-and-a-half hour film devolves into a generic, fairly muddled CGI battle, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, and the film depends too much on cameos from its past heroes, meant to delight ardent fans. Michael Keaton makes a welcome return as a graying Batman 30 years later, reluctant to re-enter the fray. “The Flash” opens in theaters Friday.

Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

  • AP

Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host. The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet, calling his time on the show “a wonderful ride." Sajak, 76, has presided the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted on daytime television in 1975. Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.

'First of its kind' Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books

  • By CLAIRE SAVAGE - Associated Press/Report for America

A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. The new measure comes into play as states across the U.S. push to remove certain books in schools and libraries, especially those about LGBTQ+ themes and by people of color. Illinois lawmakers’ approval of the bill splintered across party lines, with Republicans in opposition.

Tom Holland describes 'The Crowded Room' as his 'hardest' and 'most-rewarding' job so far

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Tom Holland must like to test himself because even though he's built a reputation as one of the Marvel stars with loose lips when it comes to spoilers, his new Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room,” is filled with surprises he doesn't want to reveal to the audience. With “so many twists and turns,” Holland describes it as “a puzzle.” He plays Danny, a young man arrested in connection with a crime while the other people of interest remain at large. Through a series of interviews with an investigator, played by Amanda Seyfried, Danny recounts what led to the events in question.