- Oline H. Cogdill South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
-
"A Crooked Tree" by Una Mannion; Harper (320 pages, $27.99)
- Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I read your article about watching television broadcasts with antennas. I have antennas and they work great, but the hesitance I have to cutting the cable is losing my ability to record programming on a DVR. Could you talk about recording options for over-the-air broadcasts, and how they work?
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
The days are getting longer, right? That means more time for reading, at least by my definition. Here are a half-dozen recommended paperback, if your bedside table is currently bare.
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
For a whole lot of reasons, it might feel right this month to focus on books that take us somewhere else — to another time and place far from here.
- Christopher Borrelli Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Someone must leap into the abyss.
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
"Gotta be careful where you're pokin'," says a character to sheriff Sam Deeds (Chris Cooper). "Who knows what you'll find."
- Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Confession: The "best albums of 2020" list I ran a few weeks ago was largely a sham.
- Jacqueline Cutler New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Prisoners of History: What Monuments to World II Tell us About our History and Ourselves” by Keith Lowe; William Collins (302 pages, $29.99)
- Gustavo Arellano Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
You know what this divided, embittered, frightened country needs right now to help heal ourselves after four years of Donald J. Trump?
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Paying for yet another streaming service may seem like a budget-breaker. But for those who prefer manatees to Mandalorians, Discovery Plus is a tempting addition.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Kicking the week off with Martin Luther King Jr. Day makes this one a great time for families to discuss and remember the celebrated civil rights leader and his legacy fighting for racial justice. There are quite a few streaming specials and films that can help start those conversations and …
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Last year's SAG Awards both made history and foreshadowed history when "Parasite" became the first non-English-language film to win its film ensemble prize. Bong Joon Ho's masterful thriller of course went on to win the Oscar for best picture, and you could make a case that the momentum for …
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Dozens of U.K. music stars including Elton John, Ed Sheeran and conductor Simon Rattle say musicians have been “shamefully failed” by the British government, which has left them facing post-Brexit restrictions on touring in the European Union.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
-
Gaga. J. Lo. Hanks. Legend. Miranda. Bruuuuuce.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Two of Fox News Channel's top news executives involved in the controversial — but correct — election night call of Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden are out at the network.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony by Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend about her sexual experiences with consenting adults can remain secret when a transcript is released next week, a judge said Tuesday.
HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Bow Wow apologized after Houston’s mayor called him out for attending a crowded gathering at a city nightclub during a weekend packed with concerts as Texas continues to grapple with the coronavirus.
- Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Just days ahead of the inauguration, prominent Black musicians posted a video calling on the incoming Biden-Harris administration to address racism and police brutality in the United States.
- Anousha Sakoui Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
President Donald Trump was removed from Twitter, Facebook and even the gaming platform Twitch. Pennsylvania's Lehigh University revoked an honorary degree in the wake of the insurgency at the Capitol. Now, Trump faces a new indignity: expulsion from Hollywood's biggest union.
- By JAMES LAPORTA Associated Press
-
The U.S. Secret Service opened an investigation into comedian John Mulaney over jokes believed to be made about President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” last year, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer
-
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix’s video streaming service has surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its expanding line-up of TV series and movies continues to captivate people stuck at home during the ongoing battle against the pandemic.