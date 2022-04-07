- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
After having been off the road because of the pandemic, country singer Dustin Lynch was nervous going into his “Party Mode 2022” tour.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — As one of the first big bands to suspend its tour plans, Pearl Jam's packed schedule abruptly cleared when the pandemic hit in 2020. Come May, the Seattle juggernauts will finally set off on a run of makeup shows after fans have been waiting two years to hear some of the daring new…
Elizabeth Wellington: On Lizzo’s new reality TV show, plus-size dancers move with joy, confidence and sex appeal
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
"Watch out for the Big Grrrls," starring R&B singer Lizzo, follows the formula of binge-worthy reality television.
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Jaws clenched, limbs firing and hearts on the line: That’s what the admirable cast of the gutsy “Paradise Square” is delivering at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. They’re led by a blockbuster lead performance from Joaquina Kalukango, who makes her audience care about the struggling d…
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Veteran journalists who have covered wars and terrorism — who have seen violence and death up close before — said this week's horrific images from Bucha, Ukraine stood out as particularly disturbing. They said sharing graphic photos and videos helps deepen the public's understanding of what is going on, making it personal in a way that drone footage of burned-out buildings or distant explosions never can. Television anchors have warned, even apologized, to viewers about what they would show them. But experts say it is important to bear witness. Several countries imposed additional sanctions on Russia this week, citing the brutality in Bucha as compelling them to do more.
- AP
Media critic Eric Boehlert, who created the Press Run website and wrote for Rolling Stone and Media Matters for America among others, was killed in a bicycle accident. The 57-year-old Boehlert was riding his bike near his New Jersey home on Monday night when he was struck and killed by a commuter train. Journalist and family friend Soledad O'Brien said Boehlert specialized in exposing disinformation and holding fellow journalists and politicians accountable. He also wrote for Billboard and Salon and was the author of two books. In a tweet, Hillary Clinton said she's ‘devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias.’
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rapper T.I. got into a heated spat with a comic at an Atlanta comedy club on Monday but has apparently reconciled with her after the exchange spilled onto social media.
- By MAE ANDERSON - Associated Press
The first women stand-up comics broke down barriers and paved the way for a multitude of women who followed them. It wasn’t an easy path, but a few women defied the odds and broke through. Shawn Levy’s “In on the Joke” offers a breezy tour through some of the biggest names, from Jackie “Moms” Mabley, a Black comedian who headlined at the Apollo theater, to Phyllis Diller, who broke through with a wacky persona and poked fun at her husband and family. The AP's Mae Anderson says the book is a useful starting point for comedy buffs wanting to learn more about each of these trailblazing comedians.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nearly two decades after making his Disney Channel debut on “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” Cole Sprouse is opening up about how child stardom affected him and his identical twin brother, Dylan.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Don’t play where you work.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Kids are going to have more hee-hawesome adventures coming their way this time next year.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Will Smith slap saga may be nearing its finale earlier than expected.
- By HILARY FOX - The Associated Press
Jane Seymour had a lot of fun filming her latest project, the light-hearted whodunit series “Harry Wild." That included hanging out with castmate Amy Huberman on weekends. Seymour plays a newly retired English professor in Dublin with time on her hands, who starts getting work as a private sleuth. That doesn't meet with the approval of Harry's police detective son. There were downsides to filming. Seymour says she had to drink a non-alcoholic beverage that she labeled “disgusting.” On the serious side, she was injured during a take that involved running on a slick surface. But it didn't derail the series, streaming now on Acorn TV.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor and producer Sean Penn opened up Tuesday about his experience documenting the war in Ukraine in a sprawling interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
- The Associated Press
INDIO, Calif. (AP) — Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are replacing rapper Ye in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kanye West may be spiraling, but Kim Kardashian is “at peace.”
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bob Odenkirk may be saying goodbye to Saul Goodman, but he’s not done just yet.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Peter Jackson is the lord of the rings and many other things.
Review: ‘Ambulance’ is a messy, frenetic LA pileup of gunfights, car chases and a wound-tight Jake Gyllenhaal
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Director Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” celebrates Los Angeles as a shining city build on a cloverleaf of speed, concrete, yelling, automatic gunfire (sorry, pal, not in the mood) and rugged American individualism on both sides of the law. At weird intervals the action cuts away to a fluttering f…
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Shonda Rhimes was on vacation when she stumbled upon the first book in the Regency-era “Bridgerton” book series, “The Duke & I," by Julia Quinn and quickly was all in.