Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.