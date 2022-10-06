0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Which new vampire show is right for you this spooky season? Our critic weighs in

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Vampires are back, though given the immortality, can they ever really go away? Last month saw the debut of Peacock’s “Vampire Academy”; “What We Do in the Shadows” continues to be one of the best and funniest shows on television. And in the first days of October, three additional vampire ser…

Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize
Ap
AP

Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize

  • AP

The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. While the award is notoriously unpredictable, one clear contender is Salman Rushdie, the India-born writer and free-speech advocate who spent years in hiding after Iran’s clerical rulers called for his death over his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.” The 75-year-old was stabbed and seriously injured in August at a festival in New York state. Last year’s prize went to U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday. Each prize carries a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

Hilary Swank talks filming new series while expecting twins
Ap
AP

Hilary Swank talks filming new series while expecting twins

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Hilary Swank has announced she’s pregnant with twins and says that revelation might explain some of her wardrobe alterations and other actions on set of her new ABC series “Alaska Daily." The two-time Oscar winner tells The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that the experience has reminded her of how women are her heroes while working long days on set. In “Alaska Daily,” Swank plays a seasoned investigative journalist who takes a job in Alaska to look into unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The series is created by Tom McCarthy, whose 2015 film “Spotlight,” also about investigative journalists, won the Oscar for best picture.

Review: In 'Tár,' Cate Blanchett is a maestro at work
Ap
AP

Review: In 'Tár,' Cate Blanchett is a maestro at work

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

"Tár” is Todd Fields’ first film in 16 years, following 2006′s uneven “Little Children” and his assured Oscar-nominated 2001 debut, “In the Bedroom.” At 2 hours and 38 minutes, you can almost feel him trying to make up for the lost years in his latest, starring Cate Blanchett as a world-famous conductor named Lydia Tár. Into her, Fields funnels a gripping portrait of power and art, while exploring a host of hot-button issues like so-called cancel culture, identity politics and #MeToo, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. And Blanchett gives a colossal tour-de-force performance that may be the finest of her career.

Jake Lacy becomes a lead after years of supporting roles
Ap
AP

Jake Lacy becomes a lead after years of supporting roles

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

For more than a decade, Jake Lacy has been a recognizable actor appearing in film and television. He's popped up on the final season of “The Office” as a new salesman at Dunder Mifflin and as a suitor for Rooney Mara in “Carol." He also had a recurring role on “Girls.” But Lacy says once he booked HBO's “The White Lotus,” which earned him an Emmy nod, he began to feel a new sense of job security. He next stars in the Peacock limited series “A Friend of the Family." It's based on the true story of a family whose daughter is kidnapped twice by the same man. Lacy also stars opposite Maika Monroe in the thriller “Significant Other,” debuting on Paramount+.

Review: Tyler Childers goes his own way again, in triplicate
Ap
AP

Review: Tyler Childers goes his own way again, in triplicate

  • By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press

Tyler Childers probably doesn’t care what you think. So it comes as no surprise, according to Scott Stroud of The Associated Press, that on his latest offering, “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?” the Kentucky native is doing something different. Childers has taken eight songs about faith and produced each one three different ways. There's a straightforward style much like you'd hear in concert, a version dressed up with horns, and a trippier take filled with sonic experimentation. The album is built on a gospel foundation, but Childers’ faith is more about love than judgment. And as we've come to expect, it's another wild ride.

Ap
AP

LZ Granderson: The movie 'Bros' succeeded just by being a gay rom-com

  • LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As you may have heard, "Bros," the first gay rom-com from a major studio to feature an out queer cast, bombed on its opening weekend. At just $4.8 million in sales, it came in fourth. This despite the robust marketing campaign and the Judd Apatow seal of approval. Given the fanfare going int…

Ap
AP

Redbox's top 10 DVD rentals

  • Cheryl Clark - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 26: