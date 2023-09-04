- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include Olivia Rodrigo's much-anticipated sophomore album, LaKeith Stanfield starring in the eight-part horror fantasy series “The Changeling” and Disney's live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey. The video game NBA 2K14 pays tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with “Mamba Moments,” which let players relive some of the most dramatic games of his career. And the surprise animated hit “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” arrives on demand on Tuesday, a film that critics say is is a vibrant, hip-hop spin for the turtles.
- Craig Nakano - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of Smash Mouth, has begun hospice care at home and has only “a short time” left, his manager confirmed to The Times on Sunday.
Jimmy Buffett's cause of death confirmed as Margaritaville flag lowered to half-staff in Palm Springs
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The biography on Jimmy Buffett's website has been updated to include the musician's cause of death, confirming that he had been diagnosed with Merkel cell skin cancer.
'Equalizer 3' nabs No. 1 at Labor Day weekend box office; 'Barbie' becomes biggest global hit of 2023
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sony Pictures’ “The Equalizer 3” premiered in first place at the domestic box office this holiday weekend, on pace to rack up $34.5 million through Sunday, according to estimates from the measurement firm Comscore. That total is expected to rise to $42 million after Labor Day, per studio estimates.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night. She once again packed the massive SoFi stadium filled with concertgoers wearing gleaming silver outfits at the request of Beyoncé who asked fans to sport the silvery wardrobe for the last month of her spectacular tour. The crowd featured many entertainers and athletes, including Viola Davis, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis-Ross, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Kelly Rowland. Some returned for a second straight night to witness another dazzling show from the impeccable Beyoncé, who will celebrate her 42nd birthday on Monday.
- AP
Metallica has postponed Sunday’s concert in Arizona after announcing that lead singer James Hetfield has tested positive for COVID-19. The group has rescheduled the second night of its tour stop at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium for Sept. 9. The band is currently on its M72 tour in the U.S. and plays two concerts in every city. The Arizona Republic reported that Metallica has been playing 16 songs every opening night since this tour hit the U.S. following “Seek & Destroy” with a set-closing “Master of Puppets.” But the newspaper said fans at Friday night’s show in Glendale got a 14-song set with no “Master of Puppets” and then announced Hetfield’s illness on Saturday.
- AP
A statement on Jimmy Buffett's website has disclosed the cause of the singer-songwriter's death: a rare, aggressive skin cancer. The statement says the 76-year-old had Merkel cell cancer and died at his home in Sag Harbor, New York. The statement was posted after initial news of the “Margaritaville” singer's death emerged Saturday. He had been fighting the cancer for four years while continuing to perform. The federal National Cancer Institute and the Mayo Clinic say that Merkel cell carcinoma is very rare and tends to spread quickly. Risk factors include a lot of sun exposure, a weakened immune system, a history of other cancers, and being light-skinned and over 50.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler wants his fans to visit the Hawaiian island of Maui to help its economy recover from last month's devastating wildfires. Tyler, who has a home on Maui, told the audience at the opening night of the band's farewell tour in Philadelphia on Saturday night not to be afraid to book a vacation on the island. While fires destroyed the town of Lahaina, other tourist resort spots elsewhere on Maui were untouched and remain open. But they are struggling with reduced bookings after Hawaiian officials initially told tourists to stay away. Officials reversed that guidance after it became apparent how much the fires had impacted Maui's tourist-based economy.
- By TED ANTHONY - AP National Writer
It seemed wistfully appropriate that news of Jimmy Buffett’s death emerged at the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, the point of every American summer’s symbolic end. Because for so many, the 76-year-old Buffett embodied something they held onto tightly. That was the promise of an eternal summer of sand, sun, blue salt water and gentle tropical winds. He was the man whose devil-may-care attitude became a lifestyle and a multimillion-dollar business. It was also a connecting filament between the suburbs and the Caribbean, via the Florida Keys. Buffett became an avatar for anyone working for the weekend and hoping to unplug.
- Ben Crandell - South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
If you want to trace the end of COVID as a life-altering menace in South Florida to a single moment, it would be shortly after 8 p.m. on May 13, 2021, when Jimmy Buffett strode onstage at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach.
- Howard Cohen - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Jimmy Buffett branded Key West as a destination and lifestyle from South Florida to the “Far Side of the World,” to quote one of his compositions. And his work will endure long after Saturday’s announcement of his death.
- AP
Britain's government says an independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday. The Cabinet Office said Robin Janvrin, Elizabeth’s former private secretary, has been appointed as chairman of the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee. The body will consider proposals for a “fitting tribute” to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch following her death in September 2022. Janvrin and other officials will consider Elizabeth’s life of public service and the causes she supported, and recommend plans for a national legacy program in the late queen’s honor. The queen died in Balmoral, her beloved Scottish castle estate, at 96 years old after 70 years on the throne.
- By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and ANDY NEWMAN - Associated Press
From Key West, Florida, and beyond, the world became an extension of Jimmy Buffett's musical kingdom of “Margaritaville.” With the passing of the beach-bum balladeer at the age of 76, legions of his fans are celebrating the music he left behind. Buffett’s eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida’s Key West, where Buffett once lived and built his enduring legacyr. The community there planned a remembrance Sunday along Duval Street, home to some of Key West’s most well-known eateries and music venues, including the Chart Room where Buffett sang early in his career. Dozens of fans gathered at a Margaritaville restaurant in New York City to honor Buffett.
Jimmy Buffett, dead at 76: His final concert with his band was on May 6 in San Diego. Here's our review
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Jimmy Buffett's May 6 concert with his Coral Reefer Band at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium was a suitably celebratory affair. It turned out to be his last performance anywhere with the group, which he had led various iterations of since the 1970s,
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Jimmy Buffett’s songwriting was often overshadowed by his lifestyle.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Late Friday night came the announcement that musician and entrepreneur Jimmy Buffett had died at age 76.
With Emma Stone’s graphic sex scenes, ‘Poor Things’ receives 10-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Fest
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
There’s more Oscar buzz for Emma Stone, but this time it involves a lot of nudity — and oddity.
- Ellie Harmsworth - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Jimmy Buffett, the all-American musician turned mogul who spun his beach bum folk-rock hits into a prolific business empire, has died at 76.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar Week of 9/04/2023
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
“Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs." Buffett created beach bum soft rock with an escapist Caribbean flavor song and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions. The song ”Margaritaville," by far his biggest hit, was released in 1977 and spent 22 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100. It became a seaside standard and inspired generations of fans — known as Parrotheads — to celebrate easy living.
'Margaritaville' singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an entertainment empire, dies at age 76
- AP
'Margaritaville' singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an entertainment empire, dies at age 76.
