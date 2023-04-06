0
Future of Borges estate in limbo as widow doesn't leave will
  • By DANIEL POLITI - Associated Press

Rights to the works of the late Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges have fallen into limbo because his widow did not leave a will. The revelation this week surprised the country’s literary circles, because Borges’ wife, Maria Kodama, devoted much of her life to fiercely protecting his legacy. She set up a foundation under the writer’s name, but did not detail plans for what should happen after she died. Lawyer Fernando Soto was the longtime lawyer for Kodama, but says he was surprised she hadn't arranged for a will. Kodama died March 26 at age 86. Borges died in 1986 with his only heir as Kodama, a translator and writer whom he had married earlier that year. They never had children. Five of Kodama’s nephews have now gone to court to declare themselves her heirs

NPR protests as Twitter calls it 'state-affiliated media'
  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Twitter labeled National Public Radio as “state-affiliated media,” a move that some worried Wednesday could undermine public confidence in the news organization. NPR President John Lansing called it “unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way.” It was unclear what prompted the move. Twitter owner Elon Musk quoted Twitter's help center as defining state-affiliated media as organizations where the state exercises editorial control, saying it “seems accurate” as a description of NPR. But until it was suddenly erased, that same Twitter policy specifically said NPR did not fit that description. The literary organization PEN America said the move could undermine confidence in the media.

Review: Arty movie 'Showing Up' about artists fails to spark
  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Michelle Williams plays a sculptor whose hot water heater has irritatingly busted in the languid “Showing Up.” That’s about it, plot-wise. Talk about nobody showing up. Director Kelly Reichardt, who penned the film with her regular screenwriter, Jonathan Raymond, has created a tiresome bubble inside a bubble, focusing their lens on a group of low-level artists in Portland, Oregon. Reichardt has built a reputation for carefully observed, granular vistas of people struggling through life, but here is a heroine who can’t win us over. Lizzy lovingly gazes at her own work, though where her impulses come from is never explored. The film opens Friday.

Review: A different kind of underdog story in ‘Air’
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Ben Affleck's new movie “Air," about the origins of the Air Jordan Nike sneaker and how Michael Jordan chose the company to align with over the more popular Adidas and Converse, is not really about Jordan. Written by Alex Convery, it's about the executives, played by Matt Damon, Affleck, Jason Bateman and Chris Tucker, who signed the rookie against all odds. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Air” is a solid, smart and slyly subversive film feature great performances from charismatic stars that also suffers from a lack of stakes. Rated R, “Air” is in theaters now.

‘Schmigadoon!’ review: Season 2 of the musical parody morphs into Schmicago

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

A loving spoof of midcentury musicals, from “Brigadoon” to “Oklahoma!” to “Carousel,” the Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!” returns for a second season with its modern-day couple, played by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, stumbling into an entirely different musical twilight zone: A plac…

Apple's new classical music streaming service has a Philly accent — and some flaws

  • Peter Dobrin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — Apple's new classical music service, which launched March 28, has more than 5 million recordings and some serious shortcomings. You can't download directly, only stream; it's supposed to synchronize with your existing Apple Music library, and doesn't (at least, mine didn't); i…