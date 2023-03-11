Miley Cyrus isn't just singing about breakups on her new record, “Endless Summer Vacation." It's a rebirth in the hot and sexy days of summer. Starting with her chart-topping “Flowers,” Miley sings with contagious confidence and independence, “I can love me better than you can.” The Associated Press' Martina Rebecca Inchingolo writes in a review that Cyrus' albums don't fit into any one genre and this one continues to experiment with different styles, from folky duets with Brandi Carlile or the dance pop of “Violet Chemistry.” The album ends where it started with a flip on “Flowers” that offers a sad, soulful coda. The album is out now.