The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jason Momoa is urging tourists not to travel to Maui amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged the island.
Tory Lanez claims he was ‘wrongfully convicted’ after getting 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
Tory Lanez took to Instagram to proclaim his innocence days after he was sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet, telling fans he was “wrongfully convicted,” and that he will continue to fight to clear his name.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is offering a helping hand to Maui residents who have been impacted by the deadly wildfires. And she’s not alone among celebrities expressing their concerns.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “The Wire” creator David Simon isn’t mincing words about the Big Apple after he was slapped with a speeding ticket for “racing” in a New York City school zone in the middle of the night. And now authorities are clapping back.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Johnny Hardwick, the voice actor, producer, writer and comedian best known for voicing Dale Gribble on the animated series "King of the Hill," was found dead Tuesday in his home in Austin, Texas. He was 64.
- By MARK PRATT - Associated Press
A Massachusetts art museum has been sued by a former curator who says she was subjected to racism, derision and criticism based on her South Asian descent. The former associate curator of the arts of Asia and the Islamic world at the Worcester Art Museum says in the suit that she was subjected to a hostile and offensive work environment and retaliation during her employment from February 2020 until last September. The suit names as defendants two museum executives and four members of the executive committee. The museum’s attorney says the suit is filled with unsupported allegations and statements taken out of context.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
A 17-year-old has pleaded not guilty to hate-motivated murder in a stabbing that followed a clash over men dancing. His lawyer said the youth may argue he was defending himself. Dmitriy Popov is being held without bail after his arraignment Friday in the killing of O’Shae Sibley. The 28-year-old Sibley was a professional dancer. Prosecutors say the killing was fueled by bigotry that was trained on Sibley and his friends as they cut loose to a Beyoncé song while pumping gas at a Brooklyn filling station. Popov’s lawyer, Mark Pollard, says it's his understanding that his client didn’t say anything hateful during the confrontation and was approached by older, taller men, including Sibley. Pollard says Popov regrets what happened but that doesn't mean he's guilty of a crime.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
While many classical music institutions are struggling to regain audience, the Salzburg Festival in Mozart's hometown is on track to draw people from over 75 nations to opera, concerts and drama. There are 179 performances over 43 days through Aug. 31 at 15 venues plus 34 youth performances. Highlights included new stagings of Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” and Verdi’s ’Macbeth” and “Falstaff” plus Bohuslav Martinu’s “The Greek Passion” and Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice.” Artists include pianists Igor Levit, Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Evgeny Kissin and Daniil Trifonov, and the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonics headline concerts along with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Painkiller'
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Katharine McPhee Foster has bowed out of the Asia leg of her tour due to a "horrible tragedy" in her family.
- AP
Italy is celebrating the return of 266 antiquities that were looted and sold to museums and private collectors in the United States. The returned items include artifacts recently seized in New York from a storage unit belonging to a British antiquities dealer. The art unit of Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police said the haul that arrived in Rome on Friday also included 65 objects from Houston’s Menil Collection. It says the owner of the Houston museum collection “spontaneously” gave back the items after investigators determined they had come from clandestine excavations of archaeological sites. The Manhattan district attorney's office says coins, mosaics and vases are among the recovered antiquities.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — After 20 years, Jay-Z has shuttered his famous Manhattan hot spot.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The finance bro drama “Billions” returns for its seventh and final season on Showtime, with a hedge fund manager eyeing a presidential run. That would be the smooth-presenting Michael Prince (Corey Stoll), who took over after his antsier, rougher-around-the-edges predecessor Bobby Axelrod (D…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Zendaya is remembering her “Euphoria” co-star Angus Cloud in her own special way.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
If you watched this year's debut season of "Citatel," Prime Video's flashy and expensive spy series, you'll recall it takes its name from an organization consisting of intelligence operatives who answer to no country's government, existing as the last line of defense of the great evils in th…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Pink got more than just the party started at her recent Boston concert when a fan went into early labor during the show — and later named the baby after the Grammy-winning superstar.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actor Tyrese Gibson and two other plaintiffs are suing Home Depot, seeking over $1 million in damages for what they call “outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling,” according to the lawsuit.
Review: ‘Heart of Stone’ is a Netflix killer-spy movie about all-powerful AI. Far-fetched twist: Actual humans wrote the script.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Saying the new Netflix spy thriller “Heart of Stone” is nothing special doesn’t fully capture its nothing-specialness. This isn’t “second screen” stuff, designed to have on in the background while you dink around on your phone or duck downstairs to throw in a dryer sheet. No, this is more li…
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Johnny Hardwick, the voice-over actor behind “King of the Hill” conspiracy theorist Dale Gribble, is reportedly dead at 64.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Paramore has canceled the last two shows in its ongoing tour because of lead singer Hayley Williams’ lung infection.