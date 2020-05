Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 52F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.