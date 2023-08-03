The new film “Passages” is centered on Tomas, a German living in France with his English husband Martin who begins an affair with a French woman, Agathe. In her review, Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr praises the trio of actors — Franz Rogowski as Tomas, Ben Whishaw as Martin and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Agathe — for their performances and the film's honest and sometimes brutal depiction of youthful dalliances from the fun to the fallout. The film is directed by Ira Sachs, who is again working with his co-writer Mauricio Zacharias. “Passages” opens in New York and Los Angeles on Friday before expanding nationwide. The MUBI release is unrated.