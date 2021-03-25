0
0
0
0
0

+3
Review: In 'Tina,' the final word from a legendary survivor
Entertainment
AP

Review: In 'Tina,' the final word from a legendary survivor

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

In the opening moments of the HBO documentary “Tina," Tina Turner doesn't just command the stage as she's belting out “Ask Me How I Feel” for a giant stadium of fans. With heels stomping and her hair waving, she owns the stage to such a degree that you half expect bank lenders to materialize…

CEO says Harry hire is a natural fit, not a publicity stunt
Entertainment
AP

CEO says Harry hire is a natural fit, not a publicity stunt

  • By TERENCE CHEA and ANDREW DALTON Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The CEO of BetterUp Inc. said Wednesday that he hired Prince Harry as an executive because of his tenacious advocacy for the kind of mental health services that his firm provides, and the publicity brought by the move is merely a perk.

+5
Review: A pre-WWII thriller in 'Six Minutes to Midnight'
Entertainment
AP

Review: A pre-WWII thriller in 'Six Minutes to Midnight'

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

In the years before World War II, the Augusta-Victoria College, a girls’ boarding school in Bexhill-on-Sea, catered to a very specific audience: The daughters and goddaughters of important Germans and high ranking Nazi officials. It is believed that the intent of the school was to educate th…

Entertainment
AP

A decade ago, two Loyola Chicago professors talked about a Flannery O’Connor documentary. Now it’s on PBS ‘American Masters’

  • Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Her literal landscape dotted by dozens of peacocks raised on her family’s farm, Flannery O’Connor filled her literary landscape with stories of fervent true believers, ingrained white supremacy, rampant psychopathology, and the peculiarly comic dark forces she saw and dramatized until her de…