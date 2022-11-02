Is Fleetwood Mac’s landmark album “Rumours” better than “To Pimp a Butterfly” by Kendrick Lamar? Should “Tapestry” by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than “Thriller” by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book that’s sure to spark conversations — “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” But if you disagree with the rankings, don’t blame the folks at Rolling Stone. Blame Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Billie Eilish, Herbie Hancock, Saweetie, Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of Metallica and U2, among dozens of other artists. They were among the judges.