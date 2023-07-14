- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Striking screen actors will begin picketing alongside writers in New York and Los Angeles in what has become the biggest Hollywood labor fight in decades. Members of the actors' union will take to the streets Friday. Their leaders voted unanimously on Thursday to go on strike over issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence to replace their work. The expanded strike will shut down the small number of productions that have continued shooting in the two months since screenwriters stopped working. Oscar and Emmy winners will now likely be seen with some regularity on picket lines outside studios and corporate offices.
- Alexandra Del Rosario and Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died from complications of a small bowel obstruction, the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s online database reported Thursday. She was 54.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In her speech Thursday announcing that Hollywood actors are going on strike, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher likened operating under the current film and TV contract in the midst of sweeping industry changes including AI and streaming to "moving around furniture on the Titanic."
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The fervor surrounding Juanes’ free concert in Central Park Wednesday ended with the headliner leaving the stage early due to the massive crowd in attendance.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Who says musicians only want to win Grammys?
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rob McElhenney shared this week on Twitter that he "was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities" at 46.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera visited ABC’s “The View” Thursday, where he dished on the toxicity of his former colleagues and said he should have left Fox News far earlier.
- AP
Theatergoers in select cities will soon be able to watch “20 Days in Mariupol,” the visceral documentary on Russia’s early assault on the Ukrainian city. The 94-minute film is a joint production by The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline” and has been met with critical acclaim and an audience award at the Sundance Film Festival. AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov directed the movie from 30 hours of footage he and other AP journalists shot in Mariupol in the opening days of the war. Chernov and AP colleagues Evgeniy Maloletka, a photographer, and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko, were the last international journalists in the city before escaping.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Country singer Jimmie Allen has filed lawsuits against two women who said he sexually assaulted them.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lea Michele penned a heartfelt message Thursday to honor her late partner and "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his death.
- AP
The ex-wife of R&B singer Usher wants to drain Georgia's largest lake. Fashion designer Tameka Foster's son was fatally injured on Lake Lanier a decade ago. She's collected more than 2,500 signatures for her online petition calling on officials to “drain, clean, and restore” the lake, so that safety improvements can be made and hazardous debris can be removed. Lake Lanier, northeast of Atlanta, covers nearly 60 square miles. It attracts millions of visitors each year and provides drinking water to 5 million people. Its dam generates hydroelectric power for metro Atlanta. Foster's 11-year-old son, Kile Glover, died there after being struck by a personal watercraft.
‘Project Greenlight’ review: In Season 5, Issa Rae and friends take over for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Intentionally or not, the fifth season of “Project Greenlight” makes a persuasive argument that writers are the backbone of Hollywood.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Huw Edwards' wife released a statement Wednesday that confirmed Edwards as the elusive "BBC presenter" under investigation for an alleged sexting scandal.
- By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA - Associated Press
Organizers of Poland's 2nd Frederic Chopin piano competition on period instruments say that 35 participants from around the world will compete in the October event. The competition was launched in 2018 and is intended to promote historically informed performance of the 19th century Polish composer's works and to get as close as possible to the original sound of his music. The organizers said on Thursday that the participants come from 14 countries, including Japan, Poland, Italy, China, the U.S and Russia. They will perform on historic pianos or on copies of period instruments. The competition will be held at Warsaw philharmonic. Poland's Tomasz Ritter was the winner of the first such competition in 2018.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- By The Associated Press
Publishers Weekly Best Selling Books for the week ending July 8th
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Didn’t score those much-sought-after ducats to see the final Dead & Company shows at Oracle Park in San Francisco?
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
The blindfolds are back but Sandra Bullock is long gone in "Bird Box Barcelona," the tepid, uninvolving sequel/spinoff to Netflix's surprise 2018 streaming smash.
Review: Neil Young delivered singular San Diego solo concert by digging deep for new/old musical gold
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Neil Young was barely a minute into the opening number of his sold-out solo concert on Tuesday night at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, when he sang: "People my age, they don't do the things I do."
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
A sprawling, mighty galaxy was created in season one of “Foundation.” Now it’s time to rip it down. Season two of the ambitious Apple TV+ sci-fi series flashes forward some 140 years and it’s quickly clear that the clones who form the story's authoritarian order are losing their grip. David S. Goyer, the series’ co-creator, executive producer and showrunner, says “Stasis is boring in terms of drama.” The saga is set some 12,000 years in the future. Under the rule of the Galactic Empire, humanity has spread to the far corners of the galaxy. The notions of fate and free will play a big part in season two.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
R.E.M.’s later-era albums don’t often get the respect they deserve.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
Agnes O'Casey doesn't have the name recognition of Laura Linney, Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates, but the actress more than holds her own in scenes opposite the highly talented trio in "The Miracle Club."
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney is seeking solace in Peru amid the onslaught of anti-trans harassment she's faced in recent months.