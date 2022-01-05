My worst moment: ‘Chicago Med’ star Nick Gehlfuss and how the possibility of working with Al Pacino made him freeze during an audition
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Chicago Med” returns with new episodes this week and it’s been a tough season so far for Dr. Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehlfuss, who has been with the show since the beginning.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Both Jason Isaacs and his character, Dr. Rob Griffith, are watching the world change. Only the former seems both ready and eager.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
This time it really is personal. The six directors who took part in this season's Envelope Oscar Roundtable forged deep connections to the stories they were telling, whether for reasons that were obvious or not so much.
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
Author Mark Seal, who spent 26 years in Dallas, has written a new book about the making of one of Hollywood’s greatest films — "The Godfather."
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated nearly 54 years ago, presumably by lone gunman James Earl Ray in Memphis, Tennessee.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
And now we get to play soothsayer and peek into the future. Here are some of the titles publishing in the first quarter of the new year that we are most looking forward to reading:
- Anjali Enjeti - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
A reporter returns to India to write about a grisly crime.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Here's hoping that 2022 brings us ... oh, at this point, I'll settle for anything halfway decent. But here are 15 much-anticipated books that might make the new year bright, arranged in order of planned publication.
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Set in England and China, a smart, expansive novel considers the toll of extremist beliefs.
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Deceptively simple stories by a master of the form perfectly capture moments of reckoning and reflection, in life and in art.
- Michael Kleber-Diggs - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
A riveting novel about the complications of racism and family.
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — A few years ago, Chicago author and activist Rebecca Sive’s book and manifesto, “Vote Her In: Your Guide to Electing Our First Woman President,” set the stage for an action-based plan to elect a woman to the highest office in our land. In it, Sive wrote: “It’s time for a century of…
- Ron Grossman - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — In the autumn of 1914, Harriet Monroe prepared a manuscript for the typesetters of Poetry, a magazine she edited in what had been the front room of a mansion at 543 N. Cass St. in Chicago. Since then, the street has been renamed Wabash and its mansions replaced by high-rises, even …
- Jesse Bunch - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
“WILL” by Will Smith; Penguin Press (411 pages, $30)
- Patrick Condon - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Part memoir, part history by a lawyer who fought foreclosures on family farms in the 1980s.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Joan Copeland, the Broadway, film and TV actress and sister of playwright Arthur Miller whose career spanned more than six decades, died Tuesday in Manhattan. She was 99.
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider says she was robbed: ‘I’m fine (but) I couldn’t really sleep last night'
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
As Amy Schneider continues to realize her dream of being a record-breaking “Jeopardy!” champion, she revealed Monday that she was also dealing with the nightmare of being robbed of personal items, including her phone and her ID.
- By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on Tuesday requested an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in the media, as the committee continues to widen its scope.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — An anthology of the late Norman Mailer's writing that Random House allegedly had scheduled for his centennial in 2023, but backed off from, will be released by Skyhorse Publishing, which has taken on such discarded works as Woody Allen's memoir “Apropos of Nothing” and a Phil…
- By The Associated Press
-
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for the week ending December 31:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Both of NBC’s late-night TV hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, have tested positive for COVID-19 as the omicron variant continues to spread across New York.