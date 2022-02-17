- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — As is almost always the case, both Prince and the Replacements will have limited-edition LPs hit the shelves on Record Store Day 2022, the master list for which arrived Wednesday.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
The average aardvark lives for about 20 years. Arthur Read, the most famous of those mammals, has defied those odds and inspired several generations of young viewers in the process.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
GLAAD is honoring “Pose” star Michaela Jae Rodriguez with its prestigious Stephen F. Kolzak Award, the organization announced Wednesday.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Lionel Richie and Diana Ross have the most enduring love song of all time.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
“The View” has been on television for over 25 years, and has evolved into a top-rated, politically charged, headline-making bastion of opinions by women of various backgrounds.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
No need to curb your enthusiasm — HBO’s documentary about Larry David is coming soon.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s dynamite news for BTS fans.
Wife of former Navy nuclear engineer who pleaded guilty in federal espionage case expected to change plea
- Alex Mann - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — The wife of the former Navy nuclear engineer who on Monday pleaded guilty in a scheme to sell military secrets to foreign governments may be following her husband’s lead, federal court records show.
- Lucas Shaw - Bloomberg News (TNS)
For millions of people, 11 hours of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the controversial, immensely popular show on Spotify, just isn’t enough to get them through the week. To get more of their favorite podcast, they turn to Adam Thorne, the creator and host of “Joe Rogan Experience Review.”
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kanye West wasn't always infamous. Before he threatened Pete Davidson, ran for president, married into the Kardashian dynasty, cut into Taylor Swift's speech or called George W. Bush a racist, he was an aspiring producer and rapper in 1990s Chicago with boundless talent and potential.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LGBTQ representation on scripted TV series has grown along with the footprint of streaming services, according to an annual study by the advocacy group GLAAD.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world's greatest big-wave surfers, Brazil's Maya Gabeira, has embarked on a kid-friendly adventure.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Dune" earned 10 Oscar nominations ... but not one for its director, Denis Villeneuve. "House of Gucci's" Jared Leto was recognized for the 17 pounds of latex he wore, but not his finely honed Italian accent. And "The Power of the Dog" pretty much hauled in every possible nomination it could…
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
The Oscar Peterson Quartet brought its 1987 European tour to a close with an amazing night of music in Helsinki, Finland.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Two years ago, Eddie Vedder stood in a lounge-y Hollywood event space, packed with industry types and high-end speakers to premiere Pearl Jam’s 11th studio album, “Gigaton.” With a twinkle in his eye, Vedder hinted, as modestly as possible, he felt the band captured “a little sort of magic” …
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "I'm 65 years old now, and I need to learn, I need to change."
- Dawn Burkes - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Art imitates life imitates art for Precious Way. She is not just an aspiring rapper, but she also plays two of them — that's right, two — on TV: Jojo on ABC's drama "Queens" and Luscious T on ALLBLK sitcom "Partners in Rhyme."
- By MALLIKA SEN - Associated Press
- Updated
BEIJING (AP) — A figure skater framed only by ragged ice gazes up, almost beseechingly. A goaltender sprawls inside a net, defeat written all over his limbs, even with his face obscured.
- AP
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Van Morrison, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sarah McLachlan, Foo Fighters, Three 6 Mafia and Death Cab for Cutie are among the eclectic group of artists set to perform at this year's Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.
- By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Prabal Gurung blended his love for his adopted city of New York and his homeland of Nepal in a Fashion Week show featuring psychedelic flower prints imbued with a New York edginess.