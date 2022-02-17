0
Even the podcast about the Joe Rogan podcast is a smash hit now

  • Lucas Shaw - Bloomberg News (TNS)

For millions of people, 11 hours of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the controversial, immensely popular show on Spotify, just isn’t enough to get them through the week. To get more of their favorite podcast, they turn to Adam Thorne, the creator and host of “Joe Rogan Experience Review.”

Oscars 2022: How the races are shaping up after the nominations

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Dune" earned 10 Oscar nominations ... but not one for its director, Denis Villeneuve. "House of Gucci's" Jared Leto was recognized for the 17 pounds of latex he wore, but not his finely honed Italian accent. And "The Power of the Dog" pretty much hauled in every possible nomination it could…

Eddie Vedder’s ‘Earthling’ album is a star-studded delight

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Two years ago, Eddie Vedder stood in a lounge-y Hollywood event space, packed with industry types and high-end speakers to premiere Pearl Jam’s 11th studio album, “Gigaton.” With a twinkle in his eye, Vedder hinted, as modestly as possible, he felt the band captured “a little sort of magic” …

Meet the aspiring rapper who plays one — two, actually — on TV

  • Dawn Burkes - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Art imitates life imitates art for Precious Way. She is not just an aspiring rapper, but she also plays two of them — that's right, two — on TV: Jojo on ABC's drama "Queens" and Luscious T on ALLBLK sitcom "Partners in Rhyme."

Beale Street Music Festival announces eclectic lineup

  • AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Van Morrison, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sarah McLachlan, Foo Fighters, Three 6 Mafia and Death Cab for Cutie are among the eclectic group of artists set to perform at this year's Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.