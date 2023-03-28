0
Wrexham to play Man United in friendly in San Diego
Sports
  • By BERNIE WILSON - AP Sports Writer

Soccer sensation Wrexham is coming to America. Not just on television screens, but on the pitch. The fifth-tier Welsh side has become a fan favorite since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought it and launched a documentary series, “Welcome to Wrexham.” Wrexham will play Manchester United in a friendly on July 25 at 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium. McElhenney says Wrexham hopes to become America's team. Wrexham will compete in a $1 million, winner-take-all, seven-on-seven tournament in June in Cary, North Carolina. But the match against Manchester United in the United States will be much bigger for many reasons.

Review: 'Dungeons & Dragons' puts the funny in fantasy
  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is, first and foremost, a gift for fans of the decades-old tabletop game. But luckily, that's not all it is. A viewer unfamiliar with D&D will still find much to like, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, because the film is unafraid to laugh at itself, proving fantasy can be both adventurous and funny, too. A charismatic Chris Pine is the anchor of the enterprise, lending comic chops and a knack for seeming to be both inside the movie and outside looking in. Hugh Grant makes the most of yet another comic villain role. Opens Friday in theaters.

Judge: District attorney can't be co-counsel in Baldwin case
  • By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press

A New Mexico judge says Santa Fe’s district attorney shouldn’t serve as co-counsel in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. State District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer says the district attorney misread provisions of state law in assembling a team to prosecute the case against Baldwin and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wants to serve as co-counsel as her office regroups from the resignation of a special prosecutor. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter.