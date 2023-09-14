- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
She's American, charming, chronically late, and her phone is always running out of juice. He's British, prompt, has a fully charged phone and spouts statistics. Hadley and Oliver — a charming Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy — fall in love on a plane to London and spend the rest of “Love at First Sight” trying to reconnect. Based on the YA novel by Jennifer E. Smith, the film suffers from often sappy dialogue but survives on the considerable appeal of both Richardson and Hardy, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. The movie starts streaming on Netflix Friday.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s next book will be one for music lovers. Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that Ishiguro’s “The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain,” coming March 5, is a collection of lyrics written for the million-selling jazz singer Stacey Kent. Ishiguro and Kent are longtime friends and collaborators; Ishiguro wrote lyrics for a handful of songs on Kent’s “Breakfast On the Morning Tram,” which in 2009 received a Grammy nomination for best jazz vocal album. “The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain” also includes an introduction by Ishiguro and illustrations by the Italian artist Bianca Bagnarelli.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Four years ago, Zakiya Dalila Harris quit her job to as an editor at Knopf Doubleday to do something that, at the time, even she thought was crazy: write a novel.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's arguably impossible to overstate the cultural impact of "Soul Train." Throughout its 35-year run, the groundbreaking weekly series simultaneously served as a music industry launchpad for soul and R&B acts, a joyous showcase of talented dancers and their newest moves, and a trendsett…
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Earl Thomas was just about on top of the world — literally — when he decided to retire from music after his November 2019 performance at the Dark Season Blues Festival in Svalbard, Norway, just 500 miles below the Arctic Circle.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — For three seasons over 360 episodes from 2018 to 2020, attorneys Dana and Keith Cutler hosted a popular alliterative judge show called “Couples Court with the Cutlers.”
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"The Morning Show" may have originally set out to say something insightful about the news media. But that mission was abandoned long ago. You'll learn more about how a newsroom works by watching "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Jason Aldean is going to try singing in a small town in Minnesota next year as part of the 30th annual Winstock festival.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: