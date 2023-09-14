0
Movie Review: A charming Haley Lu Richardson anchors sappy but sweet rom-com 'Love at First Sight'
Movie Review: A charming Haley Lu Richardson anchors sappy but sweet rom-com ‘Love at First Sight’

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

She's American, charming, chronically late, and her phone is always running out of juice. He's British, prompt, has a fully charged phone and spouts statistics. Hadley and Oliver — a charming Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy — fall in love on a plane to London and spend the rest of “Love at First Sight” trying to reconnect. Based on the YA novel by Jennifer E. Smith, the film suffers from often sappy dialogue but survives on the considerable appeal of both Richardson and Hardy, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. The movie starts streaming on Netflix Friday.

Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro's next book is a collection of lyrics written for singer Stacey Kent

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s next book will be one for music lovers. Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that Ishiguro’s “The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain,” coming March 5, is a collection of lyrics written for the million-selling jazz singer Stacey Kent. Ishiguro and Kent are longtime friends and collaborators; Ishiguro wrote lyrics for a handful of songs on Kent’s “Breakfast On the Morning Tram,” which in 2009 received a Grammy nomination for best jazz vocal album. “The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain” also includes an introduction by Ishiguro and illustrations by the Italian artist Bianca Bagnarelli.