On Thursday, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Keith Urban was among its class of 2023 inductees. The news arrived live from Columbia Studio A, just a block and a half from where the country music superstar stayed when he first landed in the Music City from Australia in 1989, hoping to make a name for himself. He says getting into the hall of fame would have been unbelievable to him at the time. Urban discussed the craft of songwriting, his forthcoming studio album out in 2024 — the longest break he's had between albums since the start of his career — heading back to Las Vegas for an extended residency and beyond.