The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In his prime-time interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, Alec Baldwin tried to convince the public that he was in no way to blame for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust."
- AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.
- By KELLI KENNEDY - Associated Press
Say her name with flowers on your tongue — that's what Breonna Taylor's sister wants during Miami's art week from people visiting an augmented reality garden created to honor her late sister.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday named “Drive My Car,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi's intimate three-hour epic and Haruki Murakami’s short story adaptation, the best film of the year.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A photo of Betty White, with dimpled smile and guileless gaze, fills the cover of a coffee table book arriving the month before her 100th birthday.
- AP
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is upset that her beloved Mariah Carey Christmas album has gone missing, but she needn't worry — she was promised a replacement copy courtesy of the five-time Grammy winner herself.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jon Stewart is returning to television for his first on-camera acting role in almost 20 years.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears is getting creative on her Instagram feed, posting a trippy skit Thursday evening that reveals some of the frustrations she faced while under conservatorship.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Demi Lovato is changing their sober ways.
Review: In HBO’s ‘Landscapers,’ Olivia Colman and David Thewlis elevate a slight case of double murder
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In “Landscapers,” a true crime four-parter premiering Monday on HBO, the happily married Edwards couple played by Olivia Colman and David Thewlis can’t get their heads out of the 1952 classic “High Noon.”
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Somewhere around the 20-minute mark of "Titane," Julia Ducournau's astonishing (and I don't use that word lightly), Palme d'Or-winning horror film, I was flashing back to all the times my colleague Justin Chang and I lamented the loss of moviegoing last year.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When former "High School Musical" co-stars Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu prepared to dance onscreen together for the first time in 13 years, something instantly clicked.
- AP
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City will host a three-day country music concert festival next August, headlined by Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the first five minutes of "Benedetta," Paul Verhoeven's winking biographical fiction about the life and transgressions of a 17th century Italian nun, a bird defecates on a man's eyeball and a street performer merrily lights his farts on fire. It's gross. It's funny. It's oddly reassuring.…
- Melody Baetens - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — Friday night in Detroit, Motown legend Martha Reeves will lend her talents to raise funds for the families affected by the shooting at Oxford High School this week.
- AP
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of December 6, 2021 :
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Gorelick, known to millions as Kenny G, has been one of the most beloved — and hated — figures in music throughout the last three decades. But the music superstar, synonymous for his long, curly brown hair as much as for his soprano saxophone, has ignored his critics an…