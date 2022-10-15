0
Review: Does 'Halloween Ends' finally mean it's over?

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

It’s been four years since Laurie Strode, aka Jamie Lee Curtis, has seen “my monster” — her masked nemesis with a bloody knife, Michael Myers. Strode is writing a memoir and trying to keep fear at bay. But Myers is back, and we know going into this third installment of director David Gordon Green’s trilogy that one of them will not survive. Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck writes in her review that Green throws a lot into his ending — it feels more like six endings — and that the viewer can’t help but wonder whether this really is it for the saga that began in 1978. The movie is in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday.

PBS airing doc ‘Rising Against Asian Hate’ about Atlanta spa shootings

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Filmmakers Gina Kim and Titi Yu watched with increasing horror as Asian American hate crimes spiked in 2020 into 2021 after the pandemic began, with many people blaming China for the start of COVID-19 and extending that to people of all Asian descent in America.

Movie review: ‘Triangle of Sadness’ turns the super rich into fodder for satire

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

In Ruben Ostlund’s Bunuelian Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” (his previous win was the 2017 release “The Square”), two young and beautiful models, one of an influencer, find themselves caught up with the super rich aboard a giant yacht that is foundering in a terrific storm. Is it a …

New this week: Taylor Swift, 'Descendant' and 'Ghostwriter'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Babyface, Arctic Monkeys and a Taylor Swift original, a documentary about the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement and “Doc Martin” gets a proper farewell on Acorn TV. Young viewers are in luck this week when “Ghostwriter” returns on Apple TV+ with new stars Princess Mapp, Nour Assaf and Daire McLeod attempting to solve an ongoing ghostly mystery. And in Rodrigo Garcia’s “Raymond & Ray” also on Apple TV+, Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play half-brothers reunited for their father’s funeral.

Review: 'Stars at Noon' gazes upward at an empty sky

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

An American prostitute who is maybe also a journalist is stuck in South America where she encounters an Englishman who is sexy but shady and they drink lots of rum and have plenty of sex in "Stars at Noon," a kind of formless drama that refuses to go anywhere satisfying or interesting and is…