The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Tennessee will soon play host to the 39th annual National Rolley Hole Marbles Championship. Rolley hole is a game that involves shooting marbles into small holes in the ground while keeping other teams from making the holes. Players say it involves skill and strategy, and the annual event at Standing Stone State Park is considered the “Super Bowl of Marbles.” According to the state parks, the tournament takes place on Sept. 17. It will include a festival with bluegrass music, food, marble-making demonstrations, a marbles roller coaster and kids' marbles games.
- AP
-
Actor Anne Heche died without a will, and her 20-year-old son has filed court papers to control her estate. Homer Laffoon filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday requesting that he be allowed to administer his mother’s estate. The petition lists him and his 13-year-old brother as her only heirs. The documents list the value of Heche’s estate as currently unknown. The 53-year-old Heche, who was among Hollywood's biggest film stars in the late 1990s, was in a fiery car crash on Aug. 5, and died from its effects six days later.
- AP
-
A California movie producer has pleaded guilty in a prostitution case, admitting that he conspired to run a business that prosecutors say delivered women to clients across the United States and in England. Dillon Jordan was permitted to enter the plea remotely Thursday and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to operate a prostitution business. U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan scheduled sentencing for Dec. 12. A plea deal Jordan signed with prosecutors recommends he serve between 21 months and 27 months in prison and pay a fine as high as $95,000. It also calls for him to forfeit $1.4 million.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Less than a week before debuting as Fanny Brice on Broadway, Lea Michele addressed past allegations about her conduct on the set of her hit TV musical “Glee” and the fallout that has embroiled her since.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
In the classic format of an adult, R-rated rom-com, Billy Eichner's coming film “Bros” depicts an uncommonly honest and insightful portrait of life as a single gay man. Like Eichner's “Billy on the Street,” it’s frequently laugh-out-loud funny and packed with keen observations about Hollywood — a Hollywood where, until now, a film like “Bros” was essentially an impossibility. “Bros” is the first gay rom-com from a major studio, and the first studio film of any genre both written by and starring an openly gay man. The cast is almost entirely LGBTQ. It's one of the standout films of this fall movie season, opening Sept. 30.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Alex Moffat are exiting “Saturday Night Live” ahead of the sketch comedy show’s 48th season.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Singer-songwriter Leslie Feist announced on Thursday that she’ll no longer open for Arcade Fire on their European tour, citing the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against that band’s frontman Win Butler.
‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’: Talking church, Randall and naked torsos with Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
There’s dancing, posing, styling and profiling, as well as the search for redemption in this Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya produced film, “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.”
- Aisha Sultan - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
-
ST. LOUIS — From the age of 6, Sterling K. Brown began speaking in tongues to pray. Most Sundays, he accompanied his mother to church.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Set in a remote box canyon in Colorado’s rugged San Juan Mountains, with nary a red carpet or paparazzo to be found, the Telluride Film Festival has prided itself for nearly 50 years on its low-key, all-about-the-movies ethos. And this year’s edition, which kicks off Friday, may feel even fu…
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, is seeking full authority over his mother's estate after the actor died last month without a will.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 8/27/2022
- AP
-
Authorities in New Jersey have released video and documents related to sexual offense charges filed against actor Gary Busey. He's accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at a horror movie convention earlier this month. The documentation released Wednesday by Cherry Hill police was heavily redacted and revealed no major new details regarding the allegations. Most of the police bodycam videos and witness interview videos are also blurred and contain no audio. The 78-year-old actor has maintained his innocence. Busey was scheduled as a featured guest the three-day event. But the company running the convention says he was removed when it received a complaint from attendees.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Two epic fantasies, both alike in dignity, have arrived for fall TV.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The return to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth is a cinematic world made for the big screen. This time, though, it’s on TV.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Jimmy Chin has skied down Mount Everest and climbed the Shark's Fin, the granite wall on India's Meru Peak. But it's his adventures behind the camera that have brought him international fame.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The fall TV season is upon us, and if that doesn’t have the same frisson of excitement as it once did — back when the summer was a wasteland of reruns rather than proliferating with new streaming series each week, well … who’s complaining? One small trend to emerge: After a dearth of legal d…
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Right now there’s enough debt, toil and trouble afoot to upend the film and streaming industries twice over. Cineworld, owner of the nation’s number two multiplex chain Regal, flirts with bankruptcy amid its nearly $5 billion debt load. Warner Bros. Discovery has taken to cutting its perceiv…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Alejandro G. Iñárritu's new film “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” takes the Oscar-winning filmmaker back to his home country of Mexico for the first time in years. The film is a deeply personal and utterly surreal expression and interpretation of his longing for a home he left 21 years ago. It’s having its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival Thursday night, where it is among the competition titles. Daniel Giménez Cacho plays his stand-in, a journalist and documentary filmmaker. “Bardo” will open in theaters on Nov.18, before becoming available on Netflix on Dec. 16.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The shutdown last week of the Apple TV+ and Endeavor Content miniseries “Lady in the Lake” over reports that a crew member had been threatened stunned officials in Baltimore, a film-friendly hub where the acclaimed crime drama “The Wire” had filmed for years.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Todd Field didn’t write "TÁR” with Cate Blanchett in mind. He wrote it for Cate Blanchett only. If she didn’t want to do it, it wouldn’t exist. The film, which is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition at the Venice International Film Festival, looks at an extraordinary artist at the peak of her career. Lydia Tár is a celebrated composer, musician, philanthropist and conductor, and the first ever woman to preside over an important German orchestra. It's expected to be a major Oscar contender and, even before its official premiere, already has people buzzing about another extraordinary Blanchett performance.