Game shows and contests are the summer TV fare of choice. That's according to the Nielsen ratings. Last week's most-watched program was “America's Got Talent,” with just shy of 6.5 million viewers. Taken together, game and competition shows accounted for half of the top 20. But the No. 2 show, with 6 million viewers, was “60 Minutes Presents.” It revisits the news magazine's past stories. Other shows with summer appeal were “America's Funniest Home Videos" and series reruns including “FBI,” “The Neighborhood" and “Young Sheldon.” On the news side, three editions of Fox News Channel's “Tucker Carlson Tonight” made the top 20 viewership list.