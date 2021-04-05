0
AP PHOTOS: Italy ballroom dancers twirl through lockdown
  • By ALESSANDRA TARANTINO Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Social distancing isn't usually part of the ballroom dancing lexicon. But in an industrial zone on the outskirts of Rome, couples of every age twirl and turn across the dance floor, even through a pandemic, just as ballroom dancers have done for decades around the world.

Iran spy TV show ignites controversy for 2nd season

  • By ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A controversial Iranian TV spy thriller is once again generating buzz in the Islamic Republic, drawing the ire of government officials and complaints from viewers Sunday over alleged censorship in the second season finale.