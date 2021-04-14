0
0
0
0
0

+5
Royal funeral offers chance for William, Harry to reconcile
Entertainment
AP

Royal funeral offers chance for William, Harry to reconcile

  • By SYLVIA HUI Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — When Prince Philip’s funeral takes place on Saturday, it will be more than a focal point for national mourning. Many will also be watching for any signs of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family, especially with his elder brother Prince William.

Entertainment
AP

Nielsen, networks clash on stats showing fewer viewers

  • By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — People have been stuck at home for a year due to COVID-19 restrictions, with movie theaters closed, concert venues closed, restaurants closed, sports attendance restricted — yet television viewing is down?

Entertainment
AP

What to stream: 'Pray, Obey, Kill' and other Nordic noir offerings

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Debuting this week on HBO Max, the five-part docuseries “Pray, Obey, Kill,” is a new crime series that fuses the trends of true crime and Nordic noir. Directed by Henrik Georgsson, who also directed episodes of the blockbuster Danish/Swedish crime series “The Bridge,” “Pray, Obey, Kill” tell…