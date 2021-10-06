0
0
0
0
0

+4
EXPLAINER: What's behind the looming Hollywood strike?
Business
AP

EXPLAINER: What's behind the looming Hollywood strike?

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

A major Hollywood strike could be on the horizon for some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry. Over the weekend, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IASTE) overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a nationwide strike for the fir…

Business
AP

Cash windfall for Spanish youth can't be spent on bullfights

  • AP

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government is offering citizens who turn 18 years old next year 400 euros ($462) to spend on cultural activities. But the sum comes with strings attached: the recipients can't use it to buy tickets for bullfights.

Entertainment
AP

Commentary: In the idealized America of CBS procedurals, cops can do no wrong

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

You may have not noticed but the fall television season has arrived, that time of the year the broadcast networks still make a production out of rolling out the new makes and models. CBS, which likes its new season to look a lot like its last, has added programs to its three ongoing lines of…

Entertainment
AP

Jim Norton is still addicted to sex, not so much the anger

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

In 2010, stand-up comic and radio host Jim Norton told me that he was nicer than people thought but admitted he was “a sex addict with anger problems.” In 2014, he said he was still a “complete dirtbag.”

Entertainment
AP

Dave Grohl wrote a memoir, ‘The Storyteller’ — he says his life in rock ‘n’ roll started at a Chicago bar

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — There’s a moment early in “The Storyteller,” Dave Grohl’s new memoir of a life in music, when a very young-looking teenage Grohl — mullet, overbite, punch-me smile, obvious suburban pedigree — decides to sell his soul to the devil or overlords of rock n’ roll or someone. Basically,…

Entertainment
AP

Paula Jones slammed 'American Crime Story.' The woman who plays her understands why

  • Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Annaleigh Ashford has never met Paula Jones, the woman who accused President Bill Clinton of sexual harassment in 1994, setting off a chain of events that would lead to the exposure of his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a landmark Supreme Court ruling and a historic impeachment.

Fisk Jubilee Singers celebrate 150 years since first tour
Entertainment
AP

Fisk Jubilee Singers celebrate 150 years since first tour

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — The Fisk Jubilee Singers' first tour wasn't an immediate success, but their perseverance through financial hardship to find an audience took them around the world and kept their school afloat.

+3
Review: In 'Mass,' a wrenching dialogue after tragedy
Entertainment
AP

Review: In 'Mass,' a wrenching dialogue after tragedy

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The piercing traumas of school shootings, when they've made it into the movies, have seldom carried quite the right tone. Even the best intentions in wading into such tragic horrors can come off as insincere, even exploitive.

City seeks festival's return, Pharrell cites 'toxic energy'
National
AP

City seeks festival's return, Pharrell cites 'toxic energy'

  • AP, The Virginian-Pilot, WAVY-TV

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach leaders want Pharrell Williams to bring his popular Something in the Water festival back next year, but the musician is reluctant, saying a “toxic energy” has run the city for too long and he wishes the city took a more proactive stance after a polic…