- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Anne Heche’s body was cremated last Thursday and is set to be laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery, a death certificate shows.
‘Batgirl’ directors say they don’t have any of the canceled movie’s footage, still had scenes to shoot
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The directors of “Batgirl” say their shelved movie would need some heroics to still be released one day.
- By DOUG FEINBERG - AP Basketball Writer
The NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast on ABC this season for the first time. The championship game usually airs in prime time but will be played at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 2. ESPN said it would look at moving the game back to prime time in the future but currently has commitments to entertainment shows that night. Last season’s championship game, in which South Carolina beat UConn, was the most viewed women’s title game in nearly two decades, drawing 4.85 million viewers. The national semifinals averaged 2.7 million viewers, up 21% year over year, and was the most viewed semifinals in a decade. The full tournament averaged 634,000 viewers, up 16% from the previous year’s coverage.
- By The Associated Press
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 8/21/2022
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop musician Harry Styles has long encouraged his fan base to "treat people with kindness."
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Australian director George Miller has a new film out this weekend, his first since his action movie magnum opus “Mad Max: Fury Road” roared into theaters in 2015, and subsequently took the Academy Awards by storm. While that film’s prequel, “Furiosa” is still filming, Miller’s new project, a…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"House of the Dragon" star Steve Toussaint addressed the racism he faced after being cast in the "Game of Thrones" prequel, saying that seeing a "rich Black guy" in a fantasy series is "beyond the pale" for some.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
HBO's "House of the Dragon" scored nearly 10 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday, setting a viewership record for the debut of an HBO original series.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
Decades ago when Helen Jean was a teenager, she heard the voice of God tell her, “Bear it or perish.” Helen Jean keeps her end of the deal, birthing a son she sees as a monster. Through her neglect, she nurtures the very behaviors she feared he would inherit by nature. LaToya Watkins’ debut novel “Perish” takes place decades later as the family begins untangling the rotted, gnarled roots of their tree. From her deathbed, perhaps Helen Jean can bring her family together and right the wrongs that proliferated like a tumbleweed through the generations. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says “Perish” is a beautifully crushing experiment in empathy and brokenness.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Prince Harry has long blamed the mercenary media for his mother, Princess Diana, dying in a 1997 car crash in a Paris tunnel, while Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed was convinced that Prince Philip ordered British secret agents to engineer the fatal collision, which also killed his son, Dodi.
- Don Thrasher - Dayton Daily News, Ohio (TNS)
DAYTON, Ohio — After living in a New York City hotel for more than five years, Chris Botti was ready for a change. The Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter decided to buy his own place, and his timing couldn't have been better.
- Dalia Faheid - Fort Worth Star-Telegram (TNS)
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four Texas natives are involved in Apple TV’s new series “Surfside Girls,” including the co-creator and three cast members.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A limited series exploring the origins of the powerful family at the center of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 30.
Clay Aiken, Mark Walberg to share hosting duties on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ live tour. Here's how to get tickets
- Korie Dean - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — America’s Game is coming soon to a venue near you — and it’s bringing some familiar faces along with it.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
An addendum reportedly added by Chinese censors to “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is getting a rise out of viewers.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Long-time WSB-TV and radio chief political analyst and commentator Bill Crane was fired Monday after mocking former president Donald Trump’s appearance.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Game of Thrones" introduced audiences to the various houses, great and small, that populate the lands in and around Westeros — starting with the Targaryens, Starks, Baratheons and Lannisters. Set almost 200 years before the events of the flagship series, "House of the Dragon," which premier…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A man involved in the armed jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian in 2016 has no remorse about the incident because the beauty mogul was “throwing money away.”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Spinoffs move pretty fast — if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss one.
- John Annese - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Rapper Fetty Wap has admitted to his role in a multimillion-dollar drug trafficking ring, pleading guilty in Long Island Federal Court Monday in exchange for a minimum five years in federal prison.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Raise your hand if you're a victim of the HBO Max crashing during the "House of the Dragon" premiere.