ABC to air NCAA women's basketball title game for 1st time
  • By DOUG FEINBERG - AP Basketball Writer

The NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast on ABC this season for the first time. The championship game usually airs in prime time but will be played at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 2. ESPN said it would look at moving the game back to prime time in the future but currently has commitments to entertainment shows that night. Last season’s championship game, in which South Carolina beat UConn, was the most viewed women’s title game in nearly two decades, drawing 4.85 million viewers. The national semifinals averaged 2.7 million viewers, up 21% year over year, and was the most viewed semifinals in a decade. The full tournament averaged 634,000 viewers, up 16% from the previous year’s coverage.

Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 8/21/2022

Review: Debut novel 'Perish' handles trauma with grace, grit
  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

Decades ago when Helen Jean was a teenager, she heard the voice of God tell her, “Bear it or perish.” Helen Jean keeps her end of the deal, birthing a son she sees as a monster. Through her neglect, she nurtures the very behaviors she feared he would inherit by nature. LaToya Watkins’ debut novel “Perish” takes place decades later as the family begins untangling the rotted, gnarled roots of their tree. From her deathbed, perhaps Helen Jean can bring her family together and right the wrongs that proliferated like a tumbleweed through the generations. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says “Perish” is a beautifully crushing experiment in empathy and brokenness.

How Princess Diana could have saved her own life

  • Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)

Prince Harry has long blamed the mercenary media for his mother, Princess Diana, dying in a 1997 car crash in a Paris tunnel, while Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed was convinced that Prince Philip ordered British secret agents to engineer the fatal collision, which also killed his son, Dodi.

Chris Botti sharpened trumpet skills during pandemic lockdown

  • Don Thrasher - Dayton Daily News, Ohio (TNS)

DAYTON, Ohio — After living in a New York City hotel for more than five years, Chris Botti was ready for a change. The Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter decided to buy his own place, and his timing couldn't have been better.

Who's who in 'House of the Dragon'? Here's our guide to the key characters

  • Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Game of Thrones" introduced audiences to the various houses, great and small, that populate the lands in and around Westeros — starting with the Targaryens, Starks, Baratheons and Lannisters. Set almost 200 years before the events of the flagship series, "House of the Dragon," which premier…