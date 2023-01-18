0
Books: 4 stunning fiction debuts by Bay Area authors of color

  • Jessica Yadegaran - Bay Area News Group (TNS)

While many of us will remember the last year as a time when superstar authors published highly anticipated follow-ups — think Michelle Obama, Jennifer Egan and Hanya Yanagihara — it was also a banner year for emerging voices.

Review: 'And Finally,' by Henry Marsh

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: In his third memoir, Henry Marsh moves from being a doctor to becoming a patient. It's a difficult transition.

Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images

  • By MARGARET STAFFORD - Associated Press

An adjunct art professor is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course. Erika López Prater alleges in a lawsuit that Hamline University subjected her to religious discrimination and defamation after a Muslim student objected when she included a 14th-century painting depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson on Islamic art. Her attorneys have said in a news release Tuesday that the firing has cost Lopez Prater her job, and damaged her professional and personal reputation. Hamline, a small, private school in St. Paul, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Porn actor Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A Los Angeles judge has declared that porn performer Ron Jeremy is mentally incompetent to stand trial on dozens of rape and sexual assault counts. Judge Ronald Harris said Tuesday that after reviewing reports from both prosecutors and defense attorneys that Jeremy is in cognitive decline and is unlikely to recover. The 69-year-old Jeremy has for decades been one of the most famous names in the porn industry. He was indicted in 2021 on 34 counts of sexual assault. His attorney Stuart Goldfarb says he is innocent and it is unfortunate there will be no chance to clear his name. Jeremy will be placed in a state hospital.