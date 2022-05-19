The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ASHIFA KASSAM and CIARÁN GILES
Spain’s former King Juan Carlos is set to return to the country on Thursday for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. The royal household said Juan Carlos would visit the northwestern town of Sanxenxo where a yachting event is scheduled to take place. On Monday the 84-year-old will travel to Madrid, where he is due to meet his son, King Felipe VI, and other members of the royal family. The statement from the royal palace, sent late Wednesday, said Juan Carlos would return to Abu Dhabi on Monday, saying Juan Carlos has taken up "permanent and stable residence” there. The visit, it added, reflects the former king’s desire to “travel frequently to Spain to visit family and friends.”
- Charles Rabin and Michael Butler - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Lil Meech, an actor and rapper who gained fame under the tutelage of Hip Hop megastar 50 Cent, was arrested last weekend for his part in a convoluted scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of watches, police said.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Sir Elton John is preparing to say goodbye in fabulous splendor, with the help of a documentary crew and the Walt Disney Co. Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ said Wednesday that the film, entitled “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made his Legend,” will serve as the definitive and official feature on John’s life and career. Including unseen archival footage, new interviews and a present day look at him and his family, it’ll culminate with his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this November. R.J. Cutler and John's husband David Furnish will co-direct. No release date was announced.
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
Selena Gomez joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy at the White House on Wednesday for a conversation about youth mental health. The singer/actor has been public about her own struggles. In 2020, Gomez revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Gomez, Biden and Murthy held a conversation with a group of young people who shared how they had improved their own mental health. The strategies they shared ranged from finding a therapist to using baking as a way to encourage conversation with others. Biden praised the courage she said it took for them to come forward.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
After lots of TV audience tears, NBC's family drama “This Is Us” is ending its run. The show's creator says he wanted to stick to his decision to end the show after six seasons. The series remains popular, but Dan Fogelman says it's the right time creatively to wrap. “This Is Us” follows Jack and Rebecca Pearson and their extended family over four decades, jumping back and forth in time. The show's creator says that with story lines largely resolved, the finale is a chance to “sit with this family" on a meditative day. The last episode of “This Is Us” airs May 24.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, who was best friends with Amber Heard from 2003 through the actor’s marriage to Johnny Depp, offered corroborating testimony Wednesday morning in court as Heard’s team continued to present its witnesses in the defamation case brought by the former “Pirates of the C…
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is not all that “new.” It could just as well be called “Downton Abbey: Really More of the Same But Slightly Later" — fans would love it all the same, and maybe that's the point, writes Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck in her review. All the beloved characters are back, and this time there's both a Hollywood subplot and a family road trip to the French Riviera. The script by Julian Fellowes is reliable if less than subtle, and the stunning costumes still deserve leading billing. Most importantly, inimitable Maggie Smith is still dropping one-liners as dry as the desert. The film opens in theaters on Friday.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A new true-crime special coming to ID and Discovery+ will take a deeper look at not just Armie Hammer‘s alleged sex crimes, but also his family tree of scandals.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sarah Jessica Parker says she hasn't spoken to her "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That..." co-star Chris Noth since sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him late last year.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Lizzo is bringing the party to HBO Max.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When people think of MTV, chances are that "prestige" is not the first word that comes to mind. Viewers tend to associate the brand more with popular reality programs such as "The Real World" and "The Jersey Shore" rather than award-winning dramas.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
COVID-19 has continued to plague the late-night TV circuit, this time hitting Jimmy Kimmel — again.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers'
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are joining forces to bring another element of the “Yellowstone” universe to the small screen.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Tom Cruise mania descended Wednesday in Cannes where the actor made a whirlwind appearance at the French film festival to screen “Top Gun: Maverick,” exalt the big screen and sit for a rare interview. Cruise brought a palpable buzz to the Croisette, where throngs gathered around the Palais des Festivals to get a glimpse of the 59-year-old star. Cruise hadn’t been to the festival in three decades. He told festivalgoers “I make movies for the big screen.” And as to why he does his own stunts, Cruise replied, “Nobody asked Gene Kelly why he danced.”
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday celebrated with Empire State Building lighting, MetroCards, Lincoln Center tribute
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The 50th birthday celebration of The Notorious B.I.G. is going to be a biggie.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Multitudes mourned comedian and actor Bob Saget upon his death earlier this year, a too-soon passing that hit home on Tuesday, what would have been his 66th birthday.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
A kids' movie for adults who like to pretend they're still kids, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" is an exceedingly clever riff on the late '80s-early '90s cartoon that is tailor-made for millennials who would come home from school, plop in front of the TV and watch the adventures of the two t…
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
“I was looking for an invasion of Downton by the 20th century in a fairly indigestible way — not just some character turning up for lunch but something that overturned order.”
Travis Scott’s foundation grants $1M to graduating students at historically Black colleges and universities
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
A $1 million scholarship fund from rapper Travis Scott’s foundation will help 100 students at historically Black colleges and universities graduate, the organization announced.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Chris Wallace is sticking around at CNN.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. I am interested in setting up a portable indoor/outdoor theater using a Nebula Cosmos projector. What screen do you recommend? I see Nebula has a new Cosmos Laser 4K projector. How does it compare to the Cosmos Max 4K?