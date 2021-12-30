- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — The last few months of 2021 have been a particularly fruitful time for Dagmara Dominczyk.
- Eric Webb - Austin American-Statesman (TNS)
-
AUSTIN, Texas — The sisters Haim — Alana, Danielle and Este, of the Grammy-nominated rock band that shares their surname — are movie stars now. Out of the gate, the lines between the silver screen stardom and normal rock stardom are a little blurry. Their characters in filmmaker Paul Thomas …
Chicago’s Puppet Theater Fest returns for 2022 with old favorites and the wildly new, broadening what you expect from a puppet show
- Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — For all the things Chicago is famous for, let puppetry be on the list, and puppetry’s biggest event on the calendar is the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Wide-open races! A-list actors aplenty! Crowd-pleasing movies ... that can't summon the crowds to please!
A Seattle musician's Spotify Wrapped numbers shed light on how streaming services upended music's business models
- Jade Yamazaki Stewart - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — When KEXP DJ Gabriel Teodros started living on his own when he was 18, he made a living selling CDs of his hip-hop music.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor.
- AP
-
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State University marching band paid a tribute to the movie “Top Gun," receiving the attention and gratitude from the film's star Tom Cruise.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Another major company is distancing itself from Travis Scott.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally, officially divorced, more than a decade after California’s former first lady filed her request to end their marriage.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Cobra Kai'
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
What a terrible year for New York City’s beloved Broadway.
- AP
-
Greece’s health minister said Wednesday that music will be banned at all commercial venues for New Year’s celebrations as part of new restrictions announced in response to a surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the omicron variant.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. Is there an indoor non-generator option for CPAP that you recommend, to power my machine in the event of a power failure? I would like to be able to continue to use my CPAP machine when the power goes out.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bring on the Vibranium. The people can’t wait to see the “Black Panther” sequel.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Betty White is proving to be one tough broad.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Mariah Carey has done it once again.
- Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
-
Planning to ring in 2022 at home but don’t have cable service? Fear not, there are plenty of options to ring in the new year for cord-cutters looking to celebrate the end of 2021 by watching the big ball drop in New York City.
- AP
-
BERLIN (AP) — Six men will go on trial in Germany next month over their alleged role in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum in 2019, a court said Wednesday.
- Jon Healey - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The explosion of content being developed for screens of all sizes has led to a burgeoning demand for actors — including ones who perform for a microphone, not a camera.
- Brooke Cain - The News & Observer (TNS)
-
There was a moment when Ariana DeBose was auditioning for the role of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s new film version of “West Side Story” when she knew her life was going to change.
My worst moment: ‘And Just Like That ...’ star Sarita Choudhury and the hair that almost got in the way of landing her first role in ‘Mississippi Masala’
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
A continuation of the “Sex and the City” TV series and films, “And Just Like That …” on HBO Max picks up with three of the four original pals — Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte — navigating their lives in middle age. Sarita Choudhury joins the cast playing a new character named Seema Patel, Car…