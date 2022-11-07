Broadway review: ‘Almost Famous’ turns iconic movie into sweet story of a broken family seeking redemption
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Cameron Crowe’s widely adored “Almost Famous,” an affectionate ode to the transformative power of rock music, is a movie about a shy teenage kid finding his voice. But in the first moments of the new Broadway musical based on the iconic 2000 movie, there’s our 15-year-old hero Wil…
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Xochitl Gomez had puffed up cheeks, freshly swollen from having her wisdom teeth extracted, when she and her mom drove hours to a Target earlier this spring so the teenage actor could take stock of an impressive career first under fluorescent lighting.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Becky G remembers several things about February's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium: the swarm of football fans that descended upon her hometown of Inglewood; the halftime show headlined by Dr. Dre; and how badly her friends were jonesing to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' victory at …
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The new film "Causeway," in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+, centers on two remarkably low-key but nevertheless riveting performances by Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is the first produced by Lawrence and is also the debut feature for director Lila Neugebauer.
- AP
-
“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue. Murphy also will perform at a Dec. 10 private event in Charleston. The tour will wrap up Dec. 22 with a performance in Fayetteville. In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent contest.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
“The Crown” returns Wednesday after a two-year absence from Netflix. But those critical of the Netflix’s series blend of fiction and history haven’t waited to complain. Among them is Judi Dench, an Oscar-winner for her role as Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.” She and others want Netflix to add a disclaimer to the upcoming episodes, but it hasn’t happened yet. Imelda Staunton, who plays Elizabeth this season, says the audience can be trusted to know “The Crown” is a drama. Jonathan Pryce, who plays the late Prince Philip, says the series have given him a new understanding of the royals.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hilary Duff penned a heartfelt tribute Saturday to ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter, who was found dead this weekend at his home in Lancaster, California. He was 34.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Nick Carter paid tribute Sunday to his younger brother, Aaron Carter, who was found dead at his Lancaster home on Saturday. The singer, rapper and sibling of Backstreet Boys vocalist Nick Carter was 34.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, “Spare,” will also spare readers new details about the royal family, according to British media reports.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter said he’ll miss younger brother Aaron Carter “more than anyone will ever know” in a tribute shared a day after his sibling’s sudden death.
- AP
-
Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter says on Instagram that he's heartbroken over the death of his “baby brother,” 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter. His body was found Saturday at his home in Southern California. The older Carter says Sunday that he had a “complicated relationship" with the youngest of his five siblings but that he always loved him. Authorities said Saturday that a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in Carter's home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Carter has struggled with substance abuse and mental health. Nick Carter said that “addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Warner Bros.' says “Black Adam” topped the box office for the third straight weekend with $18.5 million in ticket sales. The studio released the ticket sales estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend in movie theaters before the upcoming release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Only one new film opened in wide release: “One Piece Film: Red.” The Japanese anime sequel debuted in second place with $9.5 million. Third place went to “Ticket to Paradise,” the George Clooney and Julia Roberts romantic comedy. The Universal Pictures release collected $8.5 million in its third weekend. The film “Black Adam” is Dwayne Johnson’s bid to launch a new DC Films superpower. It has surpassed $300 million globally in three weeks of release, including a domestic tally of $137.4 million.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Duran Duran has stumbled into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 1980s English stalwarts were inaudible outside of the vocals of Simon Le Bon when they became the first act to perform at the Hall induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Le Bon shouted, “the wonderful, spontaneous world of rock ‘n’ roll!” before they launched into their breakthrough hit “Girls on Film.” Janet Jackson took the stage next to induct her collaborators, writer-producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. The night will also see the induction of Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton and Eminem.
- Mikael Wood, August Brown and Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES— The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is making room for new members.
- AP
-
The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion. The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with a bank holiday in Britain. New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday.’’ Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.
- Ian James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster on Saturday, according to media reports.
- AP
-
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters.
- AP
-
