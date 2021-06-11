0
0
0
0
0

+9
Review: A star-studded retirement home in ‘Queen Bees’
Entertainment
AP

Review: A star-studded retirement home in ‘Queen Bees’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

There are two genres I tend to approach with extra caution: Slashers and retirement home comedies. Both have found me covering my eyes for not entirely unrelated reasons. Yes, the dismembering is more metaphorical than the latter, but sometimes it’s equally hard to stomach seeing a great gro…

Entertainment
AP

'Friends' guest star Lauren Tom on playing Ross’ girlfriend, Julie

  • Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Responding to recent criticism that “Friends: The Reunion” failed to acknowledge or grapple with the sitcom’s nearly all-white white legacy, the special’s director Ben Winston told the British newspaper The Times: “What more diversity do they want in this reunion?” But a small handful of wom…

Entertainment
AP

Lollapalooza 2021 daily schedule, stages released

  • Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza organizers on Thursday revealed the hour-by-hour lineup for seven of its eight stages. A festival rep said Kidzapalooza, its popular area devoted to children’s activities, will return for Chicago’s biggest summer music event. An announcement is expected soon.