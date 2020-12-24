0
0
0
0
0

+4
Review: Pixar's 'Soul' joins mid-life crisis, jazz fantasia
Entertainment
AP

Review: Pixar's 'Soul' joins mid-life crisis, jazz fantasia

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

Pete Docter's “Soul” features stairway-to-heaven visions of the afterlife, a pre-birth “before” realm where souls are glowing turquoise orbs and an in-between spiritual realm trafficked by some kind of psychedelic pirate. And yet, kind of magically, it's about “just regular old living.”

+7
Rage, reckoning come to forefront in ‘Promising Young Woman’
Entertainment
AP

Rage, reckoning come to forefront in ‘Promising Young Woman’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Emerald Fennell wanted to write about female rage. Before #MeToo became ubiquitous, she had been thinking about complacency and the teen movies of her youth where consent was often little more than a throwaway joke. That’s when the idea for her audacious debut “ Promising Young Woman,” out F…

Entertainment
AP

Sound Advice: Yamaha R-S202 Stereo Receiver an excellent value

  • Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I read your column about $300 bookshelf speakers and want to build a stereo system to play CDs and listen to music from my phone. I already have the CD player. What would be a good but affordable receiver or integrated amplifier to use with them?

Entertainment
AP

After summer's racial reckoning, a Groundlings member checks in

  • Jessica Gelt Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Actor and comedian Leonard Robinson has no problem with Tom Cruise's recent on-set rant about COVID-19 safety. After being shut in and shut down for so long, he gets why any behavior that could compromise a successful return to set or stage would be upsetting.

Entertainment
AP

Pixar's 'Soul' brings much-needed light to 2020

  • Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)

We've been waiting a long time for "Soul," but maybe this is when we most need it. The latest Pixar movie, directed by Pete Docter ("Inside Out," "Up") and co-directed by Kemp Powers, was originally supposed to be in theaters last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic moved it to a Christmas …

Entertainment
AP

The best holiday-themed video games to play this Christmas

  • Britton Peele The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Holiday-themed video games are not nearly as common as holiday-themed TV shows or movies, but if you want to get into the Christmas spirit with a game or two before Santa Claus visits, there are options out there. Here is a selection of some recent releases and old favorites.

Entertainment
AP

'Wonder Woman 1984' doesn't live up to its predecessor's hype

  • Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)

They say lightning doesn't strike twice, and maybe that's also true for superhero movies. The 2017 "Wonder Woman," directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot as Amazon warrior Diana Prince, arrived on screens like a welcome lightning bolt: dazzling and funny and surprisingly soulful. I…

Entertainment
AP

This week's family streaming picks

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

A Christmas spent at home with immediate loved ones means that families need lots of Christmas movies that are fun for the whole family. Here are a few ideas for classic Christmas movies that have stood the test of time and are sure to please both parents and kids celebrating the holiday at home.

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: Carey Mulligan takes a ferocious, code-switching turn in coolly styled rape-revenge fantasy 'Promising Young Woman'

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

You’ve never seen a girl quite like Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” before. The daring directorial debut of the English actress and writer (showrunner of “Killing Eve” Season 2; Camilla Parker Bowles on “The Crown”) is an unapologetic stiletto straight to the teeth of insidious rap…