- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“I’m in my backyard and looking right now up at a red-tailed hawk,” Harry Hamlin says when we connect by phone. Later he would pause the conversation to take a picture of a garden snake. Being outdoors is where he prefers to be during his off time. “Every year I go up into the high Sierras, …
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As the creator of HBO's seminal Mafia series "The Sopranos," David Chase is keenly aware that heavy lies the head that wears the crown. It was mob kingpin Tony Soprano himself who told his consigliere Silvio, "All due respect, you got no f—ing idea what it's like to be number one."
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The nightmarish scenes of Abu Ghraib that punctuate "The Card Counter," another long, dark night of the masculine soul from the writer-director Paul Schrader, look as warped as the images you might see in a funhouse mirror, minus the fun. Equipped with a disorienting wide-angle lens, the cam…
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A movie with "night" right there in the title did indeed require weeks of night shoots.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — Soulful British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has won the prestigious Mercury Prize for her debut album “Collapsed in Sunbeams.”
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Where the party girls at? On Thursday night, some were on top of the Empire State Building walking LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week runway in slinky blue and white sequin minis, barely there one pieces and shiny body hugging pants.
- By BETH HARRIS - Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — William Petersen and Jorja Fox are reunited and, yes, it feels so good.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winning producer Elizabeth Ireland McCann, who helped mount an astounding array of hits on Broadway and in London, including “The Elephant Man,” “Morning’s at Seven,” “Amadeus,” “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” and “Copenhagen,” has died. She was 90.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Plans for a new comedy tour for Bill Cosby have reportedly been paused indefinitely as the comic nears a trial involving a sexual assault lawsuit.
NAMM Show, a music industry giant, postponed from January to June 2022 because of COVID variant concerns
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — The NAMM Show, the world’s largest annual musical instrument and equipment trade event, is postponing its 2022 winter edition at the Anaheim Convention Center from Jan. 20-23 to June 3-5.
- The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear a prosecutor’s request that two members of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board be prevented from voting on a high-profile death row inmate’s commutation hearing.
- The Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new host will be behind the microphone for the Mountain Stage show on Sunday.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In a move that could spook theaters while boosting streaming subscriptions, Universal Pictures on Thursday said it would release the horror sequel "Halloween Kills" on its sister service, Peacock, and on the big screen on the same day.
- Ali Sullivan - The Virginian-Pilot (TNS)
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is one of five historically Black colleges and universities selected to receive scholarship funding from Beyonce and Jay-Z’s philanthropic initiatives in partnership with Tiffany & Co.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Don't blame Mary Elizabeth Winstead for "Kate," the latest in an assembly line of un-killable female assassin movies (see also July's "Gunpowder Milkshake," last month's "The Protege," and that's just this summer). Winstead is never less than believable as a trained killer who is starting to…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
In "The Card Counter," writer-director Paul Schrader plunges the audience deep into the world of poker playing. It's a world the movies have visited plenty of times before, in films like "California Split" and "Rounders," and there's a seediness to the landscape that makes it fertile ground …
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In Showtime's "American Rust," Jeff Daniels plays Del Harris, the police chief in an all but dead western Pennsylvasnia steel town (the fictional Buell). A red light goes off in my head when anyone begins a title with the word "American," as though it promises to tell us something especially…
- By TOM HAYS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — She was an unsuspecting radio station intern in 2003 when she pursued what she thought would be a career-making interview with a R&B superstar — R. Kelly.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first man to publicly accuse Kevin Spacey of inappropriate sexual advances will see his civil suit discussed in New York federal court Thursday afternoon.
- Nancy Dillon - New York Daily News (TNS)
Michael Constantine, the Emmy-winning actor best known for playing the endearingly obstinate, unconditionally loving father of the bride in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has died.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Meghan McCain is looking at a new view with her latest gig.