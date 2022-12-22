0
0
0
0
0

Megan Thee Stallion 'matters,' says DA at Tory Lanez trial
Ap
AP

Megan Thee Stallion 'matters,' says DA at Tory Lanez trial

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A California prosecutor told jurors that hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion showed tremendous courage and had no reason to lie when she came forward to testify that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez had shot her in the feet and left her wounded in 2020. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott urged the jury to bring justice for Megan during closing arguments Wednesday at the trial of Lanez, who has pleaded not guilty to three felonies. Lanez's lawyer said in his closing that Megan was covering up a more embarrassing truth: That her best friend had shot her in a jealous dispute over Lanez.

Q&A: Baumbach finds a cinematic playground in 'White Noise'
Ap
AP

Q&A: Baumbach finds a cinematic playground in 'White Noise'

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Noah Baumbach doesn’t often look for books to adapt. But early in the pandemic he picked up Don DeLillo’s 1985 classic “White Noise,” about a professor of Hitler studies at a generic Midwestern college, his blended family and the airborne toxic event that has everyone in a panic. In it he found a voice that was both inspiring and familiar and the themes a little uncanny in the context of the pandemic. So he decided to try his hand at an adaptation. Baumbach spoke to The Associated Press about making the film, which hits Netflix on Dec. 30 and stars Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle.

Review: In ‘Corsage,’ a real-life empress gets a new story
Ap
AP

Review: In ‘Corsage,’ a real-life empress gets a new story

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

A winsome young woman marries into the top echelon of royalty, becomes lonely in a passionless marriage, and suffers eating disorders and depression. Decades after her untimely death, they’re still making movies and TV shows about her. And guess what? Her name isn’t Diana. The new film “Corsage” looks at Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who's having her own pop culture moment with a Netflix series and now this film offering a bold and even shocking retelling of her story. The journey is never less than mesmerizing thanks to a magnetic star turn by Vicky Krieps as Elisabeth, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. Opens in select theaters Friday.

Ap
AP

Las Vegas Punk Rock Museum opening delayed until March

  • AP

The opening of a Las Vegas museum devoted to punk rock music has been pushed back. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that the Punk Rock Museum, slated to debut next month, will open its doors in March. The 12,000-square-foot museum is between the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. It will include a bar, a tattoo parlor, a wedding chapel and a “jam room.” Several punk rock artists have signed on to act as tour guides, including Roger Miret of Agnostic Front and Louiche Mayorga of Suicidal Tendencies. The museum’s opening day is March 10. Tours will begin April 1.

Ap
AP

Nedra Rhone: Black, transgender, person with a disability? Must be Santa

  • Nedra Rhone - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

The last thing Nick Sweeney expected while filming a documentary about Santa Claus was that he would come face-to-face with the Proud Boys, the far-right organization with members currently on trial for seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Ap
AP

‘Top Gun,’ ‘Black Panther’ advance in Oscars shortlist

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” and pop stars like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd just got one step closer to getting Oscar nominations. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Oscars, including documentary feature, international film, makeup and hairstyling, score, original song, sound, visual effects and shorts. Nominations for all categories will be announced on Jan. 24. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12 and broadcast live on ABC.

Paul Bettany explores being art star Andy Warhol on Broadway
Ap
AP

Paul Bettany explores being art star Andy Warhol on Broadway

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Paul Bettany has long been an admirer of art superstar Andy Warhol from a distance, like an art lover wandering a favorite gallery. Now he finds himself on Broadway eight times a week underneath a white Warhol wig, wearing glasses and making the very art onstage that he long admired. Bettany stars in “The Collaboration,” Anthony McCarten’s fictional account about the real period in 1984 when Warhol was compelled to work with new sensation and potential rival of the New York art world, Jean-Michel Basquiat. Bettany has been a fan of both artists and hopes audiences think about each man in a different way.

Chance the Rapper to bring free concert, festival to Ghana
Ap
AP

Chance the Rapper to bring free concert, festival to Ghana

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Chance the Rapper took a trip to the Motherland that ultimately birthed an idea of creating a free concert marrying music and art in West Africa. The Grammy winner along with rapper Vic Mensa will host the inaugural Black Line Star festival next year in Accra, Ghana. The weeklong festival will feature events, panel discussions and performances on Jan. 6 from Chance, Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie and Tobe Nwigwe. The event will be held in Accra’s Black Star Square, a monument to the political freedom that was won by Ghanaians in 1957. Chance says he wants to bridge the gap between Black people abroad and Africa.

Ap
AP

Movie review: 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' biopic hits a flat note

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

When remembering the iconic life and career of Whitney Houston, there are many defining moments that instantly spring to mind: when she obliterated the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl, thereby rendering all other versions subpar, her soaring rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will A…

Ap
AP

Sound Advice: A standout speaker option for high-end stereo systems

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I am building a stereo system ($18,000 budget) for a room 18x22 feet in size, using a CD player and turntable as music sources. In the past I have seen you recommend Ohm Acoustics Walsh speakers for high-end applications — isn’t that what you use yourself? Would they be a good choice for me?

Review: Clumsy Whitney Houston biopic mars its star's skill
Ap
AP

Review: Clumsy Whitney Houston biopic mars its star's skill

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Whitney Houston’s voice was one of a kind and the creative team behind a new big-budget biopic of the singer have been forced to agree. Naomi Ackie plays Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and turns in a fierce performance but is asked to lip-sync throughout to Houston biggest hits. The effect is, at best, an expensive karaoke session, writes Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is more like a hyped-up “Behind the Music” episode set to Houston’s greatest hits album. It opens Friday in movie theaters.

Voilà! 'Emily In Paris' returns, with surprises in store
Ap
AP

Voilà! 'Emily In Paris' returns, with surprises in store

  • By HILARY FOX - Associated Press

“Emily in Paris” fans will get a few surprises in their Christmas stockings, when the third season of the hit show arrives on Netflix this Wednesday. Even the cast were shocked, when they read the scripts, by the number of cliffhangers in the new series. Lily Collins portrays the titular American marketing executive making her social media presence felt in France. She called the season “a real rollercoaster to shoot.” Lucas Bravo plays her neighbor and sometime love interest and promises “a big soup of chaos and drama” in the 10-episode season.