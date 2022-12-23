- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It was the year that the box office recovery from the COVID-19 catastrophe began to take shape.
- Sharyn Jackson and Joy Summers - Star Tribune (TNS)
There comes a point when, after all the guests have left, the dishes are stacked and the glasses are drying, all we want to do is collapse and turn on the TV. Whether recharging the introvert battery, nursing consequences or trying to escape from visiting family or the bitter cold, this is a…
My worst moment: A trainload of commuters witnessed Robert Patrick’s naked arrival in ‘Terminator 2′
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The “Yellowstone” prequel “1923″ on Paramount+ takes us back to the Duttons of the early 20th century, as played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The local sheriff in Bozeman, Montana, is played by Robert Patrick, who is “embracing modern life and trying to bring law and order” to the vari…
Review: In Broadway's ‘The Collaboration,’ Andy Warhol works with Jean-Michele Basquiat and beautiful chaos ensues
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — What would the great American artist Jean-Michele Basquiat have achieved, how famous would he now be, had he not died of a heroin overdose in 1988 at the age of 27?
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The return of the Golden Globes to NBC on Jan. 10 marks not only the 80th anniversary of the awards ceremony, but the long journey of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to rehabilitate its image and get back into Hollywood's good graces.
Whitewashing or reclaiming? A new Whitney Houston biopic spotlights musical highs over personal lows
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The new Whitney Houston biopic climaxes with a detailed reenactment of the pop superstar's show-stopping performance at the 1994 American Music Awards.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
O TV set, O TV set, how many are thy channels — and stuffed like Santa's bag with holiday treats. Here we are, past the winter solstice, with the Big Day imminent, and there are still Christmas and Christmassy programs we have yet to discuss — each adding to the accumulating mass of specials…
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Members of the rock band Journey can't quite play their music any way they want it, according to lead guitarist Neal Schon.
- By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press
Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university’s Prisons and Justice Initiative. The university says Syed started working this month for the initiative. In his new role, Syed will support Georgetown’s “Making an Exoneree” class. The university wrote in an online announcement that students in the class reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
One of the most acclaimed ballet choreographers in the world, Alexei Ratmansky is stepping down from his perch at American Ballet Theatre. The company announced Thursday that he will leave at the end of his contract in June 2023. The company hailed his many contributions as an artist in residence over 13 years but said it did not have word on what Ratmansky might do next. The 54-year old choreographer is known to global audiences for his prolific talent and deeply varied repertoire. Born in Russia, he grew up in Kyiv. He recently choreographed a tribute to Ukraine for Pacific Northwest Ballet.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
At the end of an evening with friends, actor Bill Nighy and novelist Kazuo Ishiguro decided to share a taxi home, a simple yet fateful decision which in time led to the new movie “Living.”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Movie trailers as we know it might soon be a thing of the past.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "So You Think You Can Dance" alum Allison Holker paid tribute to her late husband and longtime dance partner, Stephen "Twitch" Boss, on Wednesday, about a week after he died.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The 2023 Oscars shortlist for live-action short film didn't turn out all too well for Taylor Swift.
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 12/17/2022
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Prosecutors in the United Kingdom have dropped their sexual assault case against musician Rex Orange County days before it was set to go to trial.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
“Black Adam,” which was set up to be a franchise for DC Comics, won’t be seeing a sequel any time soon.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Triangle of Sadness” star Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed, months after the South African actress died suddenly at age 32.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
The movie “The Best Man,” a romantic comedy released in 1999 featuring an all-star cast of young, attractive Black actors including Taye Diggs, Nia Long and Terrence Howard, was a box office hit, cementing it in pop culture. A long-awaited sequel in 2013 called “The Best Man Holiday” was also successful. The film’s director and writer, Malcom D. Lee, wraps up the franchise with a new limited series on Peacock. To underscore the finality of it all, the title of the series is “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” All eight-episodes are now available on the streamer.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Just weeks after luxury fashion brand Balenciaga caught heat for recent ad campaigns, parent company Kering is in hot water again. This time Gucci is facing criticism for ads that critics allege sexualize children.