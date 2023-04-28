- AP
There is something for everyone at the movies this summer, both in theaters and streaming at home. In May, audiences can bid farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy, go to Italy with Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen, or under the sea with Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy. June brings “Indiana Jones 5,” a “Spider-Verse” sequel,“The Flash” a new Pixar pic and one film many have already called the best of the year (“Past Lives”). Things get exciting in July with the debuts of “Oppenheimer,” “Mission: Impossible 7,” “Barbie,” while August promises a new take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
James Corden bid farewell Thursday to his late-night CBS talk show “The Late Late Show with James Corden" after eight seasons. Corden announced a year ago that season eight would be his last so he and his family could move back to their native UK. The night began with a primetime special featuring taped segments with Tom Cruise and Adele. Corden's final guests were Will Ferrell and Harry Styles, a longtime friend of the program. Corden also addressed America in a goodbye speech, saying he's watched it “change a lot” and “divisions grow." He issued a reminder that those who disagree aren't “bad or evil.”
- Emma Seiwell - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Ed Sheeran sang and played guitar on the witness stand in a Manhattan courtroom Thursday, a very musical effort at disproving allegations his hit tune “Thinking Out Loud” is a ripoff of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On.”
- AP
Bestselling author Angie Thomas has surprised a senior at a Mississippi high school with a full-ride scholarship for creative writing to the private university where Thomas earned her bachelor’s degree. Students cheered as Thomas congratulated Ahniya Myers on Thursday for winning the 2023 Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship. Thomas delivered the news via video. She says Myers' talent and skill blew her away. Myers is the fourth student to win the scholarship, which covers tuition, room and board at the university for four years. Thomas is a 2011 graduate of Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, and the author of several New York Times bestselling novels, including “The Hate U Give.”
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A New York judge granted a full temporary order of protection Thursday for the woman who accused Jonathan Majors of assaulting her in late March, authorities said.
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A 17-year-old is in custody in connection with the shooting death earlier this month of Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women and the dangers they face. Atlanta Police said the teenager faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of the 35-year-old transgender woman, also known as Rasheeda Williams. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the teenager surrendered to officers at a precinct in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, identifying himself as the person of interest being sought in the case. The newspaper says the teenager admits being the man depicted in surveillance images distributed by police, but he denies shooting anyone. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Hundreds of thousands of Fox News viewers are reacting to Tucker Carlson's firing by abandoning the network in his old time slot — at least temporarily. Fox had 1.33 million viewers in the 8 p.m. Eastern hour on Wednesday, down 56% from the 3.05 million that Carlson had on the same day a week ago. Meanwhile, Eric Bolling at the conservative alternative Newsmax has seen his audience shoot up. Bolling had 510,000 viewers on Wednesday, compared to 168,000 on the previous Wednesday. It's reminiscent of Fox's slump among viewers who are angry at the network's coverage of election night 2020. But that anger proved only temporary, and viewers later returned.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan star in a retelling of “Fatal Attraction” for Paramount+ based on the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. While the eight-episode show still has the shocks and thrills of the movie, the actors believe this version depicts consequences for Jackson’s Dan Gallagher character and brings up mental health issues with Caplan’s character, Alex Forrest. Jackson says a straight remake wouldn't fly today, and “the lack of consequence" for Dan is unacceptable in 2023. “Fatal Attraction” debuts April 30 on Paramount+.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Steve Wilkos, who became a cult figure as the security director on "The Jerry Springer Show," paid tribute Thursday to the man who helped launch his TV career.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
An account of a pivotal year for English history and literature has been named the greatest-ever winner of the U.K.’s leading nonfiction book prize. James Shapiro’s “1599: A Year in the Life of William Shakespeare” won the Baillie Gifford Prize Winner of Winners award Thursday. It was crowned from a field of six finalists drawn from the 24 winners of the Baillie Gifford award, which marks its 25th edition this year. Shapiro was awarded the 25,000-pound prize at a celebratory dinner in Edinburgh, Scotland. Launched in 1999, the award celebrates English-language books from any country in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
Buckingham Palace has announced more than two dozen ceremonial roles at King Charles III's coronation as organizers seek to ground the event in tradition while also ensuring that it reflects modern Britain. They include Francis Dymoke, a 67-year-old farmer from eastern England who will be the King’s Champion, like his ancestors have been since 1066. Other roles announced Thursday include those who will carry the king’s regalia — including the crown, scepters, orb, swords and spurs — to the altar. Some of the jobs went to those with historic claims, like Dymoke. Others will be carried out by senior military officers, bishops and politicians, or even relatively unknown individuals.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
"Citadel" begins with an inverted camera shot, suggesting to viewers they are in for a disorienting ride.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Is this why millennials are not OK?
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Zendaya reassured fans this week at CinemaCon by promising that she will play a bigger role in "Dune: Part Two." Viewers walked away from the first film bitter at her lack of screentime.
- By JAMEY KEATEN - Associated Press
Listeners of an offbeat Swiss public radio station have been repeatedly given the message: Today’s programming is brought to you by Artificial Intelligence. The French-language station Couleur 3 (Color 3) is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters — in what managers claim is a world first — and never-aired-before music composed almost entirely by computers. For 13 hours Thursday, Artificial Intelligence controlled its airwaves in a tantalizing, if controversial, challenge to listeners to get thinking about and prepare for the new technology that has stirred emotions since the emergence of ChatGPT. With an eerie, Sci-Fi movie track in the background, a soothing, raspy female voice said: “AI is taking your favorite radio by storm.”
Steven Spielberg regrets editing guns out of ‘E.T.’, says ‘no film should be revised based on the lens’ of today
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Steven Spielberg has one major regret for the movie that defined his career.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The discussions at “Red Table Talk” are being tabled.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Paramount Pictures, still riding high on the success of “Top Gun: Maverick’s” nearly $1.5 billion in worldwide ticket sales, brought a slew of stars from Rihanna to Martin Scorsese to CinemaCon for its presentation to theater owners Thursday. The studio announced, for 2025, “The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants” and “The Smurf Movie,” starring Rihanna as Smurfette. Other stars in attendance included Seth Rogen and John Krasinski. Paramount has fewer releases than the other big studios, but they have some big titles like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and “Transformers." It is also handling the theatrical release of Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon" in October.
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
An attorney for The Sun tabloid has used Prince Harry’s own words to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out. Attorney Anthony Hudson said Thursday that emails from the Duke of Sussex to a royal family spokesperson indicated he was aware of allegations against the publisher and could have brought a lawsuit before a deadline expired. A lawyer for Harry and actor Hugh Grant argued that the timeline for filing the suit should be extended because executives at News Group Newspapers concealed evidence of spying by The Sun. A High Court judge said he would rule later.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The annual Stagecoach Festival, which takes over the Empire Polo Club in Indio following two weekends of its sister Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 28-30, will be livestreamed through the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video for the first time.
- AP
Two veteran CNN political reporters are changing roles. Dana Bash will take over for John King as anchor of “Inside Politics,” which airs at noon weekdays on the network. King says he's getting back to his roots as a reporter, leading a project where he tells stories about voters in battleground states heading into next year's election. Bash, a 30-year CNN veteran who is replacing her former husband at “Inside Politics,” will continue co-hosting the weekend ‘State of the Union’ show with Jake Tapper. King calls the new job his "back to the future dream assignment."
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
When Robert Redford pitched "All the President's Men," studios were skeptical. A film about journalists chipping away at President Richard Nixon's reputation through phone calls and legwork didn't sound like a box-office smash, especially when compared with a concept like a bum boxer getting…
- By JARI TANNER - Associated Press
A new exhibition showing the works of Touko Laaksonen, better known by his pseudonym Tom of Finland, adds a personal touch to the late Finnish artist whose homoerotic drawings of muscular men gained a following in the gay community from the 1950s.“Tom of Finland — Bold Journey,” opens Friday at the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma in Helsinki. It features Laaksonen’s drawings, archive material, clothing as well as memorabilia, letters, and films. Laaksonen’s cheerful, sexually explicit works made an impact at a time when homosexuality was illegal or classified as a disease in countries around the world, including his native Finland. The Nordic country has since embraced the artist, who died in 1991, as a national icon.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Citadel'