- By CIARÁN GILES - Associated Press
-
Against a backdrop of Russian attacks, border closures and a nail-biting journey across Europe, Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum has teamed up with Kyiv’s National Art Museum of Ukraine to secretly bring dozens of Ukrainian 20th century avant-garde artworks to the Spanish capital for a unique exhibition and a show of support for the war-torn country. A feat of cultural defiance, “In The Eye Of The Hurricane. Modernism in Ukraine,1900-1930s,” opens to the public Tuesday. It features some 70 works mostly from the Kyiv Museum and the country's theater, music and cinema museum. It will run until next April, when it moves to Cologne, Germany.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The latest offering from director David O. Russell, his first film in seven years, tops the DVD releases for the week of Dec. 6.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the second season of HBO's "The White Lotus," Aubrey Plaza plays Harper Spiller, a lawyer with a penchant for sarcasm who is vacationing in Italy with her husband and his friends. She'd rather read Valeria Luiselli's "Lost Children Archive" than talk about "Ted Lasso." And she'd rather no…
- John Wenzel - The Denver Post (TNS)
-
DENVER — For the past two years, Denver has been “immersed” in a new entertainment trend, one that has welcomed everything from pop culture to artistic masters to classic theater and Hollywood.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Do you ever get tired of hearing Nat King Cole croon about “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” during the Christmas season?
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
As a little girl growing up in Houston, Anna Diop devoured rerun after rerun of a particular TV program because her mother was crazy about it. That show, Diop says now, improved her English-language facility — her family relocated from Senegal to the United States when Diop was 5 — and her m…
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards on Monday, taking one of the first major prizes of Hollywood’s awards season and boosting the Oscar hopes of the anarchic indie hit of the year. The Gotham Awards serve as a downtown celebration of independent film and an unofficial kickoff of the long marathon of ceremonies, cocktail parties and campaigning that lead up to the Academy Awards in March. Most outstanding lead actor went to “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler. Supporting actor went to “Everything Everywhere” costar Ke Huy Quan. Special honorees included Adam Sandler and Michelle Williams.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A former music manager has accused Ahmet Ertegun, the late co-founder and longtime chief executive of Atlantic Records, of sexually assaulting her multiple times spanning decades, and she alleges that the record company covered it up.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Legendary Entertainment has signed a new multiyear worldwide distribution deal with Sony Pictures, moving away from its longtime partner Warner Bros.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry has inked deals in the past with TBS, OWN, Lionsgate, Viacom and Netflix. Now he has signed a four-movie deal with Amazon Prime.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Roses are red, violets are blue ...
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
British actor Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe award for their role in "The Crown," is the latest artist to advocate for gender-neutral categories at award shows.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Metallica is gearing up for a very busy two years.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jay Leno’s return to the stand-up stage wasn’t an entirely smooth ride.
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
My first-ever byline in the San Diego Union was on a 1985 review of Aretha Franklin's "Who's Zoomin' Who" album, which included the Top 10 smash "Freeway of Love." My last byline will be on this very story, as I trade 37 fast-lane years in journalism for the great wide open of retirement.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The pandemic was not kind to “KPOP,” the new Broadway show that aims to do for South Korean popular music much of what “Dreamgirls” did, and did not do, for Motown.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 11/19/2022
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — It just says "Daryl Hall" on the marquee. There's no "and" or ampersand in the billing. But there should be.
- Tim Balk - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — When the happy-footed Jared Grimes shuffles his way onstage in the hot-selling revival of “Funny Girl” on Broadway, he taps into his own unique history.
- AP
-
Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson have been dismissed because they were diagnosed with COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates on Monday morning and told the panel to start deliberations over. The jurors were returning from a week off after telling Olmedo they were deadlocked and could not reach a verdict on any of the three rape counts against Masterson. The 46-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty. The defense said the acts, which took place about 20 years ago, were consensual.