Statue honors once-enslaved woman who won freedom in court
Statue honors once-enslaved woman who won freedom in court

  • By MARK PRATT - Associated Press

A bronze statue of an enslaved woman from Massachusetts who went to court to win her freedom in 1781 is being unveiled in the Berkshires this weekend. The statue of Elizabeth Freeman will be unveiled Sunday during a ceremony in Sheffield expected to attract about 200 people. Freeman was inspired to sue for her freedom by the words of the Sheffield Resolves and the state constitution that both say all men are free and equal. Historians say the case essentially ended slavery in Massachusetts. The effort to raise the statue was spearheaded by state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli.

FBI report reveals Angelina Jolie’s version of 2016 altercation with Brad Pitt

  • Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The details of Angelina Jolie’s report to the FBI about Brad Pitt’s alleged behavior toward her and their kids on a private plane flight home from Europe on Sept. 14, 2016, have come to light thanks to a lawsuit Jolie brought against the federal law enforcement agency.

New this week: 'Me Time,' DJ Khaled and Sylvester Stallone
New this week: 'Me Time,' DJ Khaled and Sylvester Stallone

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh music from DJ Khaled and his celebrity pals, an HBO documentary about the unending toll Hurricane Katrina had on New Orleans' children and a film starring Sylvester Stallone as an aged superhero. The quirkily titled BritBox miniseries “The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe” is based on the real-life story of a former prison officer whose get-rich scheme went far afield of what he promised his spouse. And in “Samaritan,” the 76-year-old Stallone pays a man with superhuman strength living anonymously as a garbage collector.

Defective sex toys get a 2nd chance — as fashionable shoes

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

Sex toys and shoes? Try, sex toys IN shoes. A little streetwear label has partnered with a giant in the adult toy industry to create a shoe derived in part from unused and defective amusements that might otherwise go to the landfill. Plastic Soul is about 15% sex toy. The rest is non-bleach EVA. The shoe is the brainchild of David Teitelbaum, founder of Rose in Good Faith, and Chad Braverman, chief operating officer for Doc Johnson, a granddaddy in adult toys. The shoes were introduced last month but have not been one of those sold-out-in-seconds phenoms like the titans of sneaker culture.

Michelle Monaghan plays identity-switching twins in new show
Michelle Monaghan plays identity-switching twins in new show

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

You could say Michelle Monaghan’s co-star in her new series “Echoes,” required her to do twice the work. Monaghan stars as twins, Gina and Leni, in the seven-episode thriller drama premiering Friday on Netflix. In “Echoes,” Gena and Leni aren’t just twins with a sixth sense about the other or a close bond, these two share everything, so much so that they switch identities every year on their birthday. Their (twisted) ritual hits a major snag when Leni goes missing and Gina must return home to join in the search. Monaghan studied twins to prepare for the role and learned that switching identities, for some, does occur past childhood pranks into adulthood.