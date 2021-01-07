- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
You might have thought the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. would have learned something after being roasted last year for classifying Lulu Wang's tender "The Farewell," an American-made movie about a Chinese American woman saying goodbye to her grandmother, as a "foreign language film."
My worst moment: Jane Levy, star of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ and the perils of an unintentionally revealing audition
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
On “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” back for a second season on NBC, Jane Levy stars as the title character, who is able to hear people’s inner thoughts, which are expressed through popular songs and often accompanied by big dance numbers. It’s a brightly-colored fantastical premise that is …
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stuck at home on a pandemic New Year's Eve, TV viewers turned to Ryan Seacrest, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in big numbers for a virtual celebration, with Times Square largely empty as the ball dropped.
- By DOLORES OCHOA Associated Press
PILLARO, Ecuador (AP) — Talk of the devil and he is bound to appear, the saying goes. In Ecuador, that means even during the pandemic.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump played out on national television and social media in searing fashion Wednesday.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With the Georgia runoff elections nearly in the rearview mirror, voting-rights champion Stacey Abrams has another major date on the horizon: the release of her latest novel.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Lil Nas X is truly a man of his generation.
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
Howard Stern kicked off his massive five-year SiriusXM radio show contract renewal this week by telling listeners the Republican party has likely lost his vote for good by supporting President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
- Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. Did you know that Mediacom subscribers have been shut out of watching NBC? Mediacom is in a dispute with TEGNA, and ironically this happened after they raised my rates about 20%. My cost for TV and internet service (I have a dumbed-down package, far from the most expensive) has gone up 10…
- Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News (TNS)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for divorce, according to multiple reports.
- Scott Mervis Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Among the highlights of 2020 were surprise album releases from Taylor Swift, Eminem and Childish Gambino.
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the bruising melodrama "Pieces of a Woman," Vanessa Kirby does something remarkable and rare — or at least, she makes it seem rare. She brings sharp emotional definition to a character who, in the throes of a devastating loss, refuses to make her feelings easily readable, or consolable, f…
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"F—," "S—," "Bitch," "D—," "P—." "Damn."
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
Actresses Meagan Good and Tamara Bass have been working in film and television for decades (Good since the age of 4). And with the friendship drama “If Not Now, When?” they finally get to take the reins on storytelling behind the camera. Good and Bass make their feature directorial debut co-…
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
With a new year brings a fresh new batch of content to the streaming sites, and new (or shifting) titles to choose from for a new-to-your-child movie that just might bring back childhood memories for parents too. Here are a few of the best selections of catalog titles new to the major stream…
- By REBECCA SANTANA Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A subdued Carnival season begins Wednesday after the coronavirus pandemic put an end to the crowd-heavy balls and street parades that draw thousands of people to the city every year.
- By KIM COOK Associated Press
In this winter of hunkering down at home, there’s a trend that's just right for the times: quilts as decor and as art.
- By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Albert Roux, the French-born chef and restaurateur who along with his late brother Michel had a profound influence on British dining habits, has died. He was 85.
- Laurie Hertzel Star Tribune (TNS)
Put on your sunglasses, folks. It's a shiny new year out there.
A North Dakota man traveled 113,000 miles in 14 years to gather stories from elders in every town in the state
- Pamela Huey Star Tribune (TNS)
The stories are different, but the themes come through clearly — deprivation, family, patriotism and faith.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
"My Autobiography of Carson McCullers" by Jenn Shapland; Tin House Books (266 pages, $22.95)