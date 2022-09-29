- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — If you're a director with a movie about to open in two days, it's safe to say you don't want to be answering questions on a late-night talk show about whether one of your stars spat on another. Just ask Olivia Wilde.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In the Freevee comedy “Sprung,” Garret Dillahunt reunites with “Raising Hope” creator Greg Garcia for their latest show together. The premise: A loose collection of knuckleheads fresh out of prison form a ramshackle heist crew that helps other poor sods in need.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There's a quote often attributed to Winston Churchill that asserts history is written by the victors.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Linda Lindas had just gotten back from a quick weekend trip to Chicago to play Riot Fest, racing home to Los Angeles after opening the main stage Sunday because they had someplace to be Monday morning.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writers
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died. Manager Jarez Posey tells The Associated Press that Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Wednesday. The cause was not immediately clear. Coolio was 59. He won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 No. 1 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — “It’s gonna be a long night,” Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl kept telling the sold-out crowd at Kia Forum in Inglewood Tuesday night.
- By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer
Saudi-funded LIV Golf is refuting a report that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time. LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was “incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights. If a deal is imminent, it wasn't clear when it would start. Fox Sports had no comment. Media companies typically pay a sports league for the right to broadcast events. In a time buy, the league is responsible for paying for the time on air, along with the cost of production and selling advertising. LIV Golf events are currently available for streaming YouTube, Facebook and its website.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
The live album “Bordeaux Concert” is the third show from jazz pianist Keith Jarrett’s 2016 solo tour released by the record label ECM. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the set captures Jarrett still in peak form, filling a summer night in southwest France with an improvised 13-part, 78-minute suite that’s an astounding mix of intensity, invention and introspection. There are nods to Jarrett’s Hungarian roots and Bartók, to Debussy and Gershwin, and for long stretches Jarrett is at his most romantic and cinematic. “Bordeaux Concert” will be released Friday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Hailey Bieber isn’t saying “Sorry” to Selena Gomez, or anyone else for that matter.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s prosecutor speaks out against Netflix’s characterization of cops in ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
The prosecutor who obtained the conviction of Jeffrey Dahmer — the notorious serial killer whose chilling crimes are the focus of Netflix’s controversial new series “Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story” — is reportedly pushing back at how the real-life drama is portraying Milwaukee police.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Presidents Jed Bartlet and Selina Meyer are back in office for a joint political fundraiser with the casts of “The West Wing” and “Veep.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Amy Schneider and Genevieve Davis wed earlier this year during a "small private ceremony" in Alameda County, California, the "Jeopardy!" champion announced Tuesday on social media.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Looks as if one of the Try Guys decided to try what it was like to have a “consensual workplace relationship” in what appears to be a very small workplace. It didn’t work out well.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lizzo is basking in her historical glory after playing a two-century-old crystal flute previously owned by the fourth president of the United States.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Films about important historical moments are often marked by a heavy solemnity, a sometimes suffocating respectfulness that can make one forget that these events involved real people, human beings with passions and foibles. This is especially common when the subject matter is as dreadful as …
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Katie Couric revealed Wednesday on social media that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
“Bros,” the first gay rom-com produced and distributed by a major American studio, hews very closely to the classic rom-com formula, Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy writes that’s the genius of “Bros” — telling LGBTQ stories and wrapping it in a familiar storyline that everyone can relate to. Billy Eichner stars and co-wrote a story of a slightly nerdy man looking for love from an attractive opposite. It’s not a perfect film but it has what the best have: heart, good faith and good old fashioned love. The R-rated “Bros” opens in theaters Friday.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
For his follow-up feature to his Oscar-winning 2018 film “Green Book,” director Peter Farrelly (known mostly for his comic collaborations with his brother Bobby) has turned to a genial true story from the Vietnam War. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” isn’t your typical Vietnam film. Based on a w…
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A legal drama with plenty of soapy intrigue, “Reasonable Doubt” on Hulu stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, a glamorous Los Angeles attorney to the rich and powerful. At work? She’s on point. At home? Well, things are considerably messier.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Maisie Williams recently opened up about her traumatic childhood relationship with her father.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Andrew Dominik spent more than a decade making a movie about Marilyn Monroe. So you’d think he would hold her in higher esteem. Apparently not.
- By SYLVIE CORBET and JADE LE DELEY
A French Senate delegation says sexual and physical abuse in France’s porn industry is “systemic” and lawmakers should better regulate the production of violent videos. The report released on Wednesday was the first prepared for the French parliament to focus on the porn industry. The authors wrote that the violent acts depicted in pornographic films "are not simulated but very real for the women who are being filmed.” They recommended fines and age-verification mechanisms to address the “massive, ordinary and toxic” viewing of porn by children. Dozens of alleged victims have come forward in two separate police investigations linked to a major video platform and France’s leading amateur porn site.