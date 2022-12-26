The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christopher Palmeri - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
Walt Disney Co.’s science fiction epic "Avatar: The Way of Water" battled winter storms in the U.S. and Canada to bring in an estimated $56 million in ticket sales this weekend through Sunday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
All Meek Mill wants is for families to spend Christmas together.
- AP
-
Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio. According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office records, the 35-year-old Brown was taken into custody Thursday morning and held on a $25,000 bond. The Los Angeles Times reports that he was arraigned Friday in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing. Police told the Times that they had been summoned to a home in Lima and witnessed a fierce verbal argument. Brown is best known for the Disney Channel series “That’s So Raven.” He has had numerous legal and other personal troubles.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Ellen DeGeneres is reflecting on the loss of her friend, dancer and producer Stephen “Twitch” Boss, over a week after his suicide.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: