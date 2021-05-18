The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show “That '70s Show” actor Danny Masterson should stand trial in the rapes of three women.
- By ANN LEVIN Associated Press
“Phase Six,” by Jim Shepard (Alfred A. Knopf)
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of “Our Kind of People,” a new Fox drama series from “Empire” creator Lee Daniels.
Pitchfork Music Festival to return to Chicago in September with Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers
- Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO – Pitchfork Music Festival is set to return to Chicago in September with a female-powered lineup led by Erykah Badu, St. Vincent and Phoebe Bridgers, organizers announced Monday.
- By JOHN CARUCCI Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A leg injury may keep Robert De Niro from celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival. The accident happened last week in Oklahoma while on location for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Officials in South Carolina's most populous county may cut money to a community group after complaints about an art exhibit of nude statues.
- Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)
Teaching an old dog new tricks can be a tricky prospect, especially if the old dog is a female stand-up comic who’s forced to find a new “voice.”
‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ win big as Marvel dominates MTV Movie & TV Awards
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
It was a Marvelous night at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with two Disney+ superhero series picking up coveted honors.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Nick Jonas was reportedly hospitalized after suffering an injury on the set of a TV show over the weekend.
- Meredith Blake and Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The following contains major spoilers from the fifth episode of HBO's "Mare of Easttown."
- Jessica Gelt Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES – It had been a long time since Allen Cortez and his wife had a date night. As a Kaiser Permanente ICU nurse in a COVID-19 ward, Cortez spent the last 13 months on the frontlines of the pandemic, taking one tragic day at a time as his team worked to understand the novel coronavir…
- Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The new film “Mainstream,” directed and co-written by Gia Coppola, attempts to capture this current moment of social media influencers and online personalities with both a sense of emotional empathy and satiric bite. Actress Maya Hawke described the film as, “a Grimm’s fairy tale of the soci…
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs.
NEW YORK (AP) — Marv Albert is retiring after the NBA's Eastern Conference finals, ending a broadcasting career spanning nearly 60 years.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.
- By The Associated Press
Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 23-29:
NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Carl Phillips has received a $75,000 honor for a body of work which displays “exceptional talent.”
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A long-awaited book about Philip Roth that was pulled last month amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against biographer Blake Bailey has a new publisher.
- The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T will combine its massive media operations that include CNN HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV.
AT&T to combine sprawling media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal as cord-cutting threats broadcast media
