The 10 best albums of 2021

  • Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As the world slowly reopened after — well, amid — the pandemic, musicians naturally moved beyond themselves this year to ponder ideas of identity and community.

The AP Interview: Nikole Hannah-Jones' warning on democracy

  • By AARON MORRISON - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Following a year of professional milestones born of her work on America’s history of slavery, Pulitzer Prize-winning Black journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones said she is clear-eyed about her mission to force a reckoning around the nation’s self-image.

Appellate judges raise doubts about Weinstein's conviction

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court blasted Manhattan prosecutors Wednesday for filling out Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial last year with what one judge deemed “incredibly prejudicial testimony” from women whose allegations weren’t part of the criminal charges against him — a strategy th…

Judge: Alex Jones' lawyer broke ethics rules in Newtown case

  • AP

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge on Wednesday determined a lawyer for Infowars host Alex Jones broke attorney conduct rules during the deposition of a witness, as part of a defamation lawsuit against Jones for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

Span of Memphis street renamed for slain rapper Young Dolph

  • By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Family and friends of slain rapper Young Dolph remembered him Wednesday as a loving father, skilled businessman and generous philanthropist at a ceremony renaming a street for him in the same area of Memphis where he grew up and also was gunned down last month.

Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not often that two actors inhabit the same role seamlessly in a movie. But in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play a woman in vastly different chapters in her life with a rare harmony.

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69.