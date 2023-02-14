0
Movie review: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is a weird, wild and only intermittently good time deep within the MCU

  • Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)

You can imagine a pitch meeting for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — one sticking to references within the Marvel Cinematic Universe — going something like this: “It’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ meets ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ meets, you know, an ‘Ant-Man’ movie.”

Music Review: Caroline Polachek captures shape-shifting love

  • By AMANCAI BIRABEN - Associated Press

Caroline Polachek greets 2023 with her Valentine's Day album “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You," incorporating singles known for their catchy rhythms, like “Bunny is a Rider” and “Sunset,” into a swath of eerie meditations. In a review, AP's Amancai Biraben says Polachek imbues sonic harmonies and vocal flares into her romanticism, primeval drifting into the timeless. Among most listeners, Polachek is known for her ethereal dance hits that cast sunshine into an alternative '90s pop groove. While instrumental sharpness singles her album out, Polachek’s lyrics double back on themselves, emotional vulnerability turned into cheeky self-preservation. The album is out now.

Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 2/12/2023

Review: A Marvel villain comes into focus in ‘Ant-Man 3’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

In “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” hitting theaters Thursday, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is coasting on his own post-Blip celebrity with a best-selling memoir out and lots of fans around town and a generally sunny disposition — when he’s not breaking his teenage daughter out of jail. Peyton Reed returns to direct with a new writer, Jeff Loveness, and the results are mixed, writes Lindsey Bahr in her review for The Associated Press. The film, she writes, is best when it's light and character-based, though Jonathan Majors is a standout as Kang. The Disney release is rated PG-13.

LaQuan Smith brings showstopping Hollywood glamour to NYFW

  • By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press

LaQuan Smith delivered a collection of stunning sophisticated tailored looks at his ready-to-wear New York Fashion Week show. Smith debuted his collection at the Rainbow Room at the Rockefeller Center on Monday night where celebrities sitting front row included Lil Nas X, Julia Fox and Teyana Taylor. Smith told The Associated Press after the show that his collection was inspired by the nostalgic glamorous series “Dynasty." Smith has recently launched his brand with Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus and plans to debut an accessories line soon. The president's daughter Ashley Biden was also in attendance Monday.

Movie review: Newcomer Park finds her rhythm in 'Return to Seoul'

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

In one of the first scenes of “Return to Seoul,” the striking second film by French Cambodian filmmaker Davy Chou, and Cambodia’s 2022 Oscar entry, Freddie (Park Ji-min), a French woman who has just landed in Seoul, gets to know her new Korean friends over shots of soju. As she boldly pours …

Trippie Redd proves there's life after SoundCloud rap

  • Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In early fall, Trippie Redd shuffled down the hallway of the Record Plant, the Hollywood studio where pop stars from Rihanna to Selena Gomez have cut albums. Standing over a pool table near the kitchen, he jabbed the stick at the cue ball, which harmlessly skittered off to the side without d…