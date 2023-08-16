The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Katharine McPhee and David Foster's family nanny was reportedly the woman who died last week after being run over by a car inside a Toyota dealership in Mission Hills.
- By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
-
Prosecutors have received a second expert analysis of the revolver fired in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film in New Mexico, as they weigh whether to refile charges against the actor. Baldwin has said the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Baldwin says he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired. The new analysis from an Arizona-based expert in ballistics and forensic testing of the reconstructed firearms says the trigger had to have been pulled or depressed. The report was released publicly Tuesday.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Walt Disney World say a Florida judge should rule without trial against Disney as the company fights Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of the governing district. Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Tuesday asked the judge for a summary judgment that would rule in their favor. The case is one of two lawsuits stemming from the takeover, which was retaliation for Disney’s public opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation championed by DeSantis. In the other lawsuit, Disney says DeSantis violated the company’s free speech rights.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In her first performance since Tory Lanez got 10 years in prison for shooting her, Megan Thee Stallion seemed to address the sentencing at the Outside Lands Music Festival over the weekend.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Beyoncé has shared a message for Lizzo as the "Juice" singer faces several allegations from her former dancers.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Several hundred friends gathered last week in Atlanta to honor the legacy of Whitney Houston on what would have been her 60th birthday with live music, remembrances and laughs.
- AP
-
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola in its annual fundraising gala next month. The Academy Museum Gala has become a key fundraising event for the movie museum since its opening in 2021 in Los Angeles. The Oct. 14 event, the third such gala, received a greenlight from the striking actors and writers guilds. SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild have limited what promotion activities their members can do during the ongoing work stoppages. Streep, Winfrey, Jordan and Coppola will each be given awards celebrating their careers.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Billie Eilish said she has no hard feelings against ex-boyfriend and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Queen of Country-Pop is ready to once again rule the "Entertainment Capital of the World."
- By MARK PRATT - Associated Press
-
A statue that depicts a felled Native American pulling an arrow from his torso is being returned to the Boston-area organization cofounded by Paul Revere that thought it had been destroyed decades ago. “Wounded Indian” sculpted in 1850 was a gift to the Massachusetts Charitable Mechanic Association in 1893. But when the organization moved in 1958, it was lost. It turned up in the Chrysler Museum of Art in Virginia in the late 1980s and led to a legal dispute that was not resolved until last week. That's when the Chrysler Museum agreed to return it following public pressure and an FBI investigation.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Madonna will finally hit the road for her career-spanning Celebration tour this fall, months after she was hospitalized in June.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN FRANCISCO — As the high-energy boom and buzz of the Foo Fighters faintly echoed from the other side of Golden Gate Park, Lana Del Rey lay still and sullen on the stage and sang with a matching flatness, "I'm pretty when I cry."
- By The Associated Press
-
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
-
Madonna has rescheduled her North American concert dates. In June, the pop superstar suffered a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days. The Celebration Tour was then postponed. Originally scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and run through October 8 in Las Vegas, her tour will now start on October 14 at London’s O2 Arena. The rescheduled North American tour will immediately follow, beginning December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and running through April 2024. Concerts in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix, as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Tennessee have been canceled.
- By ANDI JATMIKO - Associated Press
-
Accounts of contestants being forced to strip to their underwear for "body checks” during the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant earlier this month have shocked the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation. Contestants are now speaking out and charges of sexual harassment have been filed against the local organizers. A lawyer representing seven of the contestants says the “body checks” took place in a hotel ballroom, with about two dozen people present, including men. The lawyer says five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless. One of the contestants, a 23-year-old model who represented West Java province, recounted her “body check” ordeal in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The 2023 Outside Lands came to a close on Sunday, having drawn some 225,000 people to the festival grounds in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park over the weekend.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh of the Eagles and an all-star musical lineup will perform in San Diego this fall to raise money for VetsAid. The Walsh-led nonprofit, which benefits charity organizations that aid U.S. military veterans, has disbursed $3 million in grants s…
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Virginia hip-hop icon Magoo, a rapper best known for his duo act with Timbaland and collaboration with Missy Elliott and Aaliyah, has reportedly died.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Bodies make sense to morgue technician Rose (Marin Ireland) — it’s people that don’t. A pathologist in a Bronx hospital, the socially awkward Rose is comfortable with death, almost flippant about it. It’s a requirement for the job, but she isn’t like other techs, plunging her hand into the b…
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
Opera News will print its final issue in November and be incorporated into Britain-based Opera magazine. The 87-year-old publication has focused on the Metropolitan Opera and spotlighted the art form in the U.S. The Met said the Metropolitan Opera Guild, a separate company formed in 1935 by Eleanor Belmont to aid the opera house, will scale back operations and become a supporting organization of the Met. The opera company will take over the education program that allows about 12,000 school children each year to attend dress rehearsals.
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Humanitas Prizes is forgoing its usual awards ceremony to avoid crossing picket lines and instead announcing winners in the press.
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A strange creature, the Hollywood award in strike season.
- By The Associated Press
-
